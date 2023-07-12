How to watch Major League Cricket 2023: stream the US cricket tournament online
Six teams compete in this cricket Twenty20 league
Cricket fans in the US (and around the world!) have a new tournament to pay attention to: Major League Cricket is finally here, just in time to tide you over once The Ashes 2023 ends.
US: Willow TV ( via Sling TV)
UK: BT Sport
AU: Fox Cricket
VPN: ExpressVPN
A brand-new cricket championship in the US, MLC sees six teams compete in a series of Twenty20 games to see who's the best. The Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom will meet in a series of matches in Grand Prairie, Texas and Morrisville, North Carolina from Thursday, July 13.
With lots of money coming in from the Indian Premier League, and some of the top players from around the world playing in various teams, this could be a showcase of fantastic cricket playing.
This guide will help you find a way to stream or watch the Major League Cricket tournament when it begins, wherever you live in the world.
How to watch Major League Cricket in the US
If you're a cricket fan in the US, you've probably already guessed how to watch MLC, but if not (or you're a new cricket fan), then it's TV channel Willow, the home of cricket.
There's a chance that you already have Willow TV as part of your cable package, but if not, you can get it using the TV streamer
Sling TV
How to watch Major League Cricket in the UK
There's a nice easy way to watch Major League Cricket in the UK, and that's via BT Sport. The TV streaming platform will be showing the games on its various channels, with a slight catch: due to time zones, they're mostly happening in the early hours of the morning.
BT Sport costs £18 per month after a £40 upfront cost, with higher tiers bundling some extra services like NOW Sports and Now Entertainment & Cinema. You can sign up to BT Sport here.
How to watch Major League Cricket in Australia
The partner of Major League Cricket in Australia is Fox Cricket, so you can use the channel to watch MLC games. Fox Cricket is a channel that you can watch if you're signed up to Fox Sports.
You'll also be able to use the Foxtel app to watch games you've missed, with many of the matches happening at unsocial hours.
How to watch Major League Cricket everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Major League Cricket, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like the MLC or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
Major League Cricket schedule
Here's the full schedule for MLC games:
Thursday, July 13
- Texas Super Kings v Los Angeles Knight Riders
Friday, July 14
- MI New York v San Francisco Unicorns
- Seattle Orcas v Washington Freedom
Saturday, July 15
- San Francisco Unicorns v Seattle Orcas
Sunday, July 16
- Texas Super Kings v Washington Freedom
- Los Angeles Knight Riders v MI New York
Monday, July 17
- Texas Super Kings v MI New York
Tuesday, July 18
- Los Angeles Knight Riders v San Francisco Unicorns
Thursday, July 20
- Washington Freedom v Los Angeles Knight Riders
Friday, July 21
- Seattle Orcas v Texas Super Kings
Saturday, July 22
- Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns
Sunday, July 23
- Los Angeles Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas
- MI New York v Washington Freedom
Monday, July 24
- San Francisco Unicorns v Texas Super Kings
Tuesday, July 25
- MI New York v Seattle Orcas
Thursday, July 27
- Seed 3 v Seed 4
- Seed 1 v Seed 2
Friday, July 28
- Winner Eliminator v Loser Qualifier
Sunday, July 30
- Winner Qualifier v Winner Challenger
