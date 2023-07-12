How to watch Major League Cricket 2023: stream the US cricket tournament online

Cricket fans in the US (and around the world!) have a new tournament to pay attention to: Major League Cricket is finally here, just in time to tide you over once The Ashes 2023 ends.

A brand-new cricket championship in the US, MLC sees six teams compete in a series of Twenty20 games to see who's the best. The Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom will meet in a series of matches in Grand Prairie, Texas and Morrisville, North Carolina from Thursday, July 13.

With lots of money coming in from the Indian Premier League, and some of the top players from around the world playing in various teams, this could be a showcase of fantastic cricket playing.

This guide will help you find a way to stream or watch the Major League Cricket tournament when it begins, wherever you live in the world.

How to watch Major League Cricket in the US

If you're a cricket fan in the US, you've probably already guessed how to watch MLC, but if not (or you're a new cricket fan), then it's TV channel Willow, the home of cricket.

There's a chance that you already have Willow TV as part of your cable package, but if not, you can get it using the TV streamer Sling TV and signing up for its World Sports add-on. You can get Sling for $40 dollars per month (either the Orange or Blue plan is fine), with World Sports costing $10 extra each month.

How to watch Major League Cricket in the UK

There's a nice easy way to watch Major League Cricket in the UK, and that's via BT Sport. The TV streaming platform will be showing the games on its various channels, with a slight catch: due to time zones, they're mostly happening in the early hours of the morning.

BT Sport costs £18 per month after a £40 upfront cost, with higher tiers bundling some extra services like NOW Sports and Now Entertainment & Cinema. You can sign up to BT Sport here.

How to watch Major League Cricket in Australia

The partner of Major League Cricket in Australia is Fox Cricket, so you can use the channel to watch MLC games. Fox Cricket is a channel that you can watch if you're signed up to Fox Sports.

You'll also be able to use the Foxtel app to watch games you've missed, with many of the matches happening at unsocial hours.

How to watch Major League Cricket everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Major League Cricket, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like the MLC or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Major League Cricket schedule

Here's the full schedule for MLC games:

Thursday, July 13

Texas Super Kings v Los Angeles Knight Riders

Friday, July 14

MI New York v San Francisco Unicorns

Seattle Orcas v Washington Freedom

Saturday, July 15

San Francisco Unicorns v Seattle Orcas

Sunday, July 16

Texas Super Kings v Washington Freedom

Los Angeles Knight Riders v MI New York

Monday, July 17

Texas Super Kings v MI New York

Tuesday, July 18

Los Angeles Knight Riders v San Francisco Unicorns

Thursday, July 20

Washington Freedom v Los Angeles Knight Riders

Friday, July 21

Seattle Orcas v Texas Super Kings

Saturday, July 22

Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns

Sunday, July 23

Los Angeles Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas

MI New York v Washington Freedom

Monday, July 24

San Francisco Unicorns v Texas Super Kings

Tuesday, July 25

MI New York v Seattle Orcas

Thursday, July 27

Seed 3 v Seed 4

Seed 1 v Seed 2

Friday, July 28

Winner Eliminator v Loser Qualifier

Sunday, July 30