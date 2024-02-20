How to watch Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend — stream the sports doc online

Apple has seemingly fallen in love with Lionel Messi, as it's releasing its second documentary on the soccer/football player since December of last year.

Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend tells the story of the sports star's victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup (which concluded in a dramatic finale between France and Messi's own Argentina).

The sports docu-series also explores Messi's past attempts at winning World Cup gold, with Qatar 2022 being the first successful attempt.

So if you're a fan of the beautiful game, it's one to watch to help you appreciate it more. Here's how to watch Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend online.

How to watch Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend

You'll be able to watch Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend on Apple TV Plus, because the series is an original production by Apple.

All four episodes of the documentary will arrive on the streamer at the same time on Wednesday, February 21, ready for a nice long binge-watch.

Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month for a subscription, and there's no option for an annual plan just yet.

How to watch Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend for free

Interested in watching Messi's World Cup but not sure about paying Apple's subscription fee? Thankfully there's a way to test out the service and its shows for free.

Our guide to Apple TV Plus free trials will help you out, as it lists various options to let you get a temporary subscription without paying. Some of these are open to anybody, while others require you to be a customer for another service.

Most of these are for new subscribers, but a few are for returning ones who've been signed up before (but currently aren't).

How to watch Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup in a country without Apple TV Plus, but still want to watch Messi's World Cup, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.