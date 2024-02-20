How to watch Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend — stream the sports doc online
Here's how Messi won the 2022 World Cup
Apple has seemingly fallen in love with Lionel Messi, as it's releasing its second documentary on the soccer/football player since December of last year.
Streaming: Apple TV Plus
Debut: Wednesday, February 21
Episodes: 4
Free trial: Apple TV Plus free trials
Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend tells the story of the sports star's victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup (which concluded in a dramatic finale between France and Messi's own Argentina).
The sports docu-series also explores Messi's past attempts at winning World Cup gold, with Qatar 2022 being the first successful attempt.
So if you're a fan of the beautiful game, it's one to watch to help you appreciate it more. Here's how to watch Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend online.
How to watch Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend
You'll be able to watch Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend on Apple TV Plus, because the series is an original production by Apple.
All four episodes of the documentary will arrive on the streamer at the same time on Wednesday, February 21, ready for a nice long binge-watch.
Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month for a subscription, and there's no option for an annual plan just yet.
How to watch Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend for free
Interested in watching Messi's World Cup but not sure about paying Apple's subscription fee? Thankfully there's a way to test out the service and its shows for free.
Our guide to Apple TV Plus free trials will help you out, as it lists various options to let you get a temporary subscription without paying. Some of these are open to anybody, while others require you to be a customer for another service.
Most of these are for new subscribers, but a few are for returning ones who've been signed up before (but currently aren't).
How to watch Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup in a country without Apple TV Plus, but still want to watch Messi's World Cup, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.