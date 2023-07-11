It's here, Tom Cruise's next mission, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. What to Watch's most anticipated summer blockbuster movie of 2023, movie fans can now watch Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. The big question is how?

Is it streaming or is it only in movie theaters? In either case, where?

Judging by our five-star Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One review, this is not one you are going to want to miss out on. So let us lay out everything you need to know on how to watch Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One right now.

How to watch Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One in movie theaters

As of Wednesday, July 12, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is playing exclusively in movie theaters across the world (many locations should also have early screenings on Tuesday, July 11).

To find out when, where and in what format the movie is playing (the movie is screening in IMAX theaters for IMAX fans), you can check out the official Mission: Impossible website , see if it's playing at your favorite local theater on their website or find all the locations it is showing in your area through Fandango . You can also purchase tickets through any of these options.

Movie tickets can get a bit expensive for some. A possible solution to that is movie theater subscription and membership programs, which we have an in-depth guide for movie theater chains in the US and UK. Their programs offer movie fans monthly allotments, discounted and occasionally free tickets, as well as deals on concessions and more. Some require a subscription while others are at no charge.

Is Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One streaming?

As of right now, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is not available to stream on any platform. Its exclusive run in movie theaters means just that, you can only watch it at a local movie theater.

There is no information yet as to when the latest Mission: Impossible movie is going to become available via streaming, but we can make a pretty good guess as to where it is going to play once it does make its streaming debut: Paramount Plus. No real surprise there as Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is a Paramount Pictures movie.

It should be in good company too, as all six previous Mission: Impossible movies are currently available to stream on Paramount Plus.

If you don't want to sign up for a monthly streaming service to watch Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One from home, we'll also keep this page updated with when the movie becomes available to rent through digital on-demand platforms.

What else to know about Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

This is the seventh entry to the Mission: Impossible franchise and is the first half of a two-part story that will conclude in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two. Here is the official synopsis of what to expect with Part One:

“In Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most."

Starring in the movie is of course Tom Cruise, alongside other Mission: Impossible staples like Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg. The rest of the cast features Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Cary Elwes, Esai Morales and Henry Czerny.

Christopher McQuarrie, who directed both Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible — Fallout, returns for Dead Reckoning.

In addition to our five-star review for the movie, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is already "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch the trailer to see what's in store: