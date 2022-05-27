Want to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi ? Here's where you need to go.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the long-awaited solo series that bridges the gap between the Star Wars prequels and the original movie trilogy.

Set ten years after the events of 2005's Revenge of the Sith, the show finds Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (played by Ewan McGregor) in his self-imposed exile on Tatooine where he is watching over the young Luke Skywalker.

His life on Tatooine is anything but quiet, though; a group of Jedi hunters called the Inquisitors have been dispatched to track down any survivors of Order 66. Plus, we're due the "rematch of the century" between Obi-Wan and his former Padawan-turned-Sith Lord, Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen).

Here's where you need to go to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi.

How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered on Friday, May 27 with the first two episodes, with the remaining four set to air on a weekly basis. As it's a new Star Wars show, there's only one place you're able to stream Obi-Wan Kenobi: Disney Plus.

If you're a Star Wars fan, Disney Plus is the place to be. As Disney owns Lucasfilm, the service is home to Obi-Wan Kenobi along with exclusive Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian, Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett and all 12 Star Wars movies. Plus, there's plenty more Star Wars goodness on the way, as Star Wars Celebration 2022 was home to a slew of news about Andor, The Mandalorian season 3 and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

A Disney Plus subscription costs just $7.99 / £7.99 a month, but you can save yourself a chunk of change if you opt for an annual subscription costing $79.99 / £79.90 a year. Along with all this Star Wars content, this subscription will also get you everything you'd expect from the House of Mouse, plus a whole lot more from the likes of Marvel, National Geographic and Pixar.

If you're serious about streaming (and you live in the US), we also highly recommend the Disney Bundle. For just $13.99 a month, you'll get access to everything on Disney Plus (including Obi-Wan Kenobi) along with plenty of live sport on ESPN Plus and a basic, ad-supported Hulu plan for one low monthly fee.