How to watch Outer Range season 2: stream the Western sci-fi show online

A cult hit sci-fi show is gracing screens once more when Outer Range season 2 returns to screens on Thursday, May 16, ready for more twisting Western drama.

Debut: Thursday, May 16

Episodes:

Free trial: 30-day

Outer Range is about the members of the Abbott family, ranchers in Wyoming who find their land disturbed by the appearance of a massive mysterious hole.

Patriarch Royal Abbott must investigate this weird mystery while defending his ranch from an attempted takeover by their neighbors, the Tillersons, and protecting his family from themselves and his own secrets.

Starring Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots, Lewis Pullman and more, the first season was a cult hit for sci-fi and Western fans, who are undoubtedly excited for the next batch of episodes.

So here's how to watch Outer Range season 2, and also season 1 for if you want to re-watch it (or catch it for the first time).

How to watch Outer Range season 2

You'll be able to watch the new episodes of Outer Range using the streaming service Prime Video, because the show is an original production for Amazon's streaming service.

Unlike the first season, all of Outer Range season 2 will be available to stream from the same day: that's Thursday, May 16, with eight episodes in all.

You can access Prime Video by being a subscriber to Amazon Prime, the all-in-one subscription plan from Amazon. It costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year to sign up, but ad-free streaming will set you back an extra $3.99 / £2.99 per month.

If you're keen to watch the first season of Outer Range, then you'll be able to see it all on Prime Video too.

How to watch Outer Range season 2 for free

If you're interested in checking out Outer Range season 2 but don't know if you want to sign up for Prime Video to do so, there is a way to catch it for free.

That's because Amazon Prime has a one-month free trial period for new customers, so if you've never used Prime before, you can get it for 30 days without paying. You can access all of its perks including, of course, Prime Video.

If you do use this method to stream Outer Range season 2, you might want to start with the first season though!