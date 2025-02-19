How to watch Reacher season 3: episode release schedule and how to stream it online

Amazon's thriller series returns: Reacher season 3 is here, ready to continue the adventures of Jack Reacher when it hits screens on Thursday, February 20.

Reacher is about a former army major who now drifts across the US and getting into (or solving) problems, all based on books by Lee Childs.

Season 3, based on a book called Persuader, will see Reacher going undercover into a crime ring to save an informant, and he'll also be meeting faces from his past.

The Reacher show has been one of the more popular TV thrillers of recent years, so here's how to watch Reacher season 3.



How to watch Reacher season 3

If you want to watch the new season of Reacher, you'll have to sign up for Amazon Prime. That's because all of the new episodes will land on Prime Video.

Prime Video is Amazon's streaming offering, and you have to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime to watch its movies and shows.

This costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year but by default, Prime Video has ads, and you can pay $2.99 / £2.99 per month extra for ad-free streaming.

If you've never been an Amazon Prime customer before, then you'll be happy to know that there's a one-month free trial.

Reacher season 3 episode release schedule

The first three episodes of Reacher season 3 will stream on Prime Video on Thursday, February 20, and then a new episode will join weekly. Here's the full schedule:

Episode 1 — Thursday, February 20

Episode 2 — Thursday, February 20

Episode 3 — Thursday, February 20

Episode 4 — Thursday, February 27

Episode 5 — Thursday, March 6

Episode 6 — Thursday, March 13

Episode 7 — Thursday, March 20

Episode 8 — Thursday, March 27

How to watch previous seasons of Reacher

If you haven't seen the previous two seasons of Reacher, or just want to re-watch and remind yourself, you'll be able to do so using Prime Video as well.

The two seasons are available on Prime Video in their entirety, and it's also where the already-greenlit fourth season will land when that arrives.