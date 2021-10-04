Here’s how to watch Ridley Road online from anywhere in the world. Ridley Road is a major new BBC drama set in the 1960s.

It follows Vivien Epstein (Agnes O’Casey), a Jewish hairdresser from Manchester, who flees her overbearing parents and heads to London to search for her true love, Jack Morris (Tom Varey).

She visits Ridley Road, Jack’s last address, but is warned off by her uncle, the gruff Soly Malinovsky (Eddie Marsan) and Soly's wife Nancy (Tracy-Ann Oberman).

But Vivien stays in London and is shocked to discover Jack has gone missing while working undercover to infiltrate the neo-Nazi National Socialist Movement, led by Colin Jordan (Rory Kinnear).

With the backing of the anti-fascist 62 Group led by Soly and Nancy, Vivien decides to go undercover to find Jack. But what will she discover? And how much danger is she in?

How to watch 'Ridley Road' online in the UK

All four episodes of Ridley Road are available to stream right now on BBC iPlayer. Meanwhile, the first episode was screened on BBC1 on Sunday Oct. 3, with episodes going out each Sunday.

How to watch 'Ridley Road' online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

How to watch 'Ridley Road' in the US

It will be shown on PBS Masterpiece in the US at a later date.