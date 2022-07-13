How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna — date, time, fight card and all you need to know

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna is an exciting fight between a rising superstar fighter and a former world champion, that sports fans are going to want to watch.

Ryan "The Flash" Garcia is a sensation in and out of the ring with 22 victories in a row. He's looking for another win with his new trainer before he moves on to big challenges ahead. Javier "El Abejón" Fortuna is a former world champion near the end of a long career who is hoping for a big upset victory as a signature win.

Read on to find out how you can watch Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna online from anywhere, as well as the odds, the fight card, our prediction and a preview of the main event fight between Garcia and Fortuna. All you need to know about the big bout...

Fight info

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna fight is on Saturday, July 16.

What time is Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna?

The main card coverage starts at 8 pm ET (1 am UK). The Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna fight is scheduled to start at 11 pm ET (4 am UK).

Where is the fight taking place?

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna will be held at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Downtown Los Angeles.

How to watch Garcia vs Fortuna

How to stream Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna in the US

US sports fans who want to watch Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna can stream it on DAZN (opens in new tab).

In the US, DAZN is available for $20 per month, or $150 per year. With more than 100 fight events in a normal sports year, plus original shows including the DAZN Boxing Show, DAZN is a fantastic destination for fight fans. In September, DAZN Pay-Per-View will have Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin 3.

DAZN, also offers soccer, indoor football, darts and other sports for one monthly cost.

Fans can also watch Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna on PPV.COM (opens in new tab) and major cable and satellite systems including DirecTV, Cox and more as a pay-per-view.

The fight event costs $35, but that price includes one free month of sports streaming service DAZN.

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna in the UK

In the UK, Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna is also available on DAZN (opens in new tab). In fact Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna is available on DAZN in almost every country around the world. Event coverage begins at 2 am UK on July 17, with the Main Event starting at approximately 4 am.

If you subscribe to DAZN in the UK for £7.99 a month, you can watch Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna on July 17 and get access to more fight action as it comes.

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna from anywhere in the world

If you're traveling where none of the above options for watching Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna are easily available for you, another option is to utilize a virtual private network or VPN.



We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as a reliable VPN service for securing your data and accessing shows and events all around the world. Even better, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day no-quibble, money-back guarantee if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. And it's a great way to keep up with the boxing action from anywhere in the world.

Garcia vs Fortuna odds, prediction, event card

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna odds and prediction

Odds: Ryan Garcia is a massive (-1200 or 1/12 odds-on) favorite to win this fight over Javier Fortuna. El Abejón would once have been a tough contender but is now only scraping betting odds of (+600 or 6/1) making him a rank outsider.

Prediction: look for Garcia to push for a knockout victory in the later rounds, between the 8th-10th.

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna fight card

Here is the complete fight card — including the undercard and the Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna Main Event. The fight card is subject to change, as always.

Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna

Alexis Rocha vs. Luis Veron

Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Angel Rodriguez

Ricardo Sandoval vs. David Jimenez

Oscar Collazo vs. Victorio Saludar

Diego de la Hoya vs. Enrique Bernache

Miguel Gaona vs. Abdiel Padilla

Lawrence King vs, Edgar Valenzuela

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna: Main Event preview

Ryan Garcia preview

Ryan "King Ry" Garcia (22-0) is ready to face the challenge in front of him, but he has to be thinking about the bigger fights that are likely just ahead. Garcia is a big name lightweight boxer, and he brings a huge audience to any fight even though he doesn’t have a title. There have been numerous rumors and stories about a fight between Garcia and Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Garcia has also been speculated as a future opponent for undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. Ryan has tried to stay focused on the fight he has ahead and adjusting to his new trainer Joe Goossen. He switched from former trainer Eddy Reynoso because he felt he wasn’t getting enough time or attention.

Ryan looked good, but not great, in his first fight with Goossen as his trainer. It didn’t help that his opponent, Emmanuel Tagoe, focused on surviving the fight by running around the ring. This frustrated Garcia, and gave him only a few chances to engage and counterpunch. Garcia still won an overwhelming unanimous decision, and he’s ready to move on to a new challenge. If he can convincingly beat another former champion, Garcia may finally be ready for the biggest fights to come.

Javier Fortuna preview

Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (37-3) is a former WBA super featherweight world champion, and he’s the type of experienced fighter that could give Garcia a serious challenge. Fortuna has been fighting professionally for 13 years, and he’s accustomed to fighting in the spotlight. He won his world title by defeating Bryan Vazquez at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in 2015.

Fortuna fought for a second title last year against Jo-Jo Diaz, but he lost a unanimous decision. Now, after a rebound victory of Rafael Hernandez, Fortuna is ready to give it all against Garcia in the hopes of scoring a signature win for his career.