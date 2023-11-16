A movie that is bound to get anyone who sees it talking is Saltburn, the latest movie from Emerald Fennell starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike. To make sure you don't miss out on the discussions of what is almost certainly among the most outrageous movies of the year, we've got everything you need to know about how to watch Saltburn right here.

Saltburn is the second movie that Fennell has written and directed, following her acclaimed feature debut Promising Young Woman. In both movies, she has shown she is not afraid to push the envelope, helping to make them must-see features.

Here is everything you need to know about Saltburn.

How to watch Saltburn in movie theaters

Saltburn is first arriving for audiences exclusively in movie theaters. It releases in limited movie theaters in the US on November 17, before expanding nationwide on November 22. All UK audiences can see the movie on November 17.

To find out where and when Saltburn is playing near you, check out Fandango, which gives you all the info about where the movie is showing in your area. If you have a particular movie theater you like to go to, you can also check their website to see if they're showing Saltburn.

Another option to not only find Saltburn movie tickets but also potentially save some money is with movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. Offered by various movie theater chains in both the US and UK, these programs provide free, discounted or a monthly allotment of tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is Saltburn streaming?

Saltburn is not available for streaming right now, but we know where it is going to stream when the time comes.

The movie is an MGM/Amazon Studios production, so it will eventually find its way to Prime Video. Meaning if you have an Amazon subscription, which automatically includes Prime Video, you will have the ability to watch Saltburn at home as soon as it becomes available.

However, we don't know when that is going to happen just yet, as Amazon Studios is giving some of its original movies more time to play exclusively in theaters. A recent example is AIR, which was released in movie theaters on April 5 and made its debut on Prime Video a little more than a month later on May 12.

When Saltburn's streaming debut is announced we'll share it here.

What else to know about Saltburn

Fennell wrote and directed Saltburn, which follows a student at Oxford, Oliver (Barry Keoghan), who becomes drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix (Jacob Elordi). Felix eventually invites Oliver to spend the summer at his family estate, Saltburn, for what will be a summer they never forget. In addition to Keoghan and Elordi, the movie stars Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe, Alison Oliver, Paul Rhys and Carey Mulligan.

What to Watch's Saltburn review called the movie a "darkly funny dip into depravity and class warfare," with many things that truly have to be seen to be believed. The overall consensus on Rotten Tomatoes has the movie at a "Fresh" score of 79% as of November 16.

Get a sense of what the movie has in store by watching the Saltburn trailer directly below.