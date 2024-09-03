How to watch Slow Horses season 4: release schedule, episodes, free trial and more
Return to Slough House or take your first visit
One of the most popular ongoing British spy shows returns on Wednesday, August 4 when Slow Horses season 4 debuts, which brings back Gary Oldman's farting spymaster Jackson Lamb and the rest of his misfit MI5 agents at Slough House.
Streaming: Apple TV Plus
Episodes: 6 (1 episode on debut)
Release date: Wednesday, September 4
Free trial: Apple TV Plus free trials
Watch abroad with a VPN
In Slow Horses, MI5's most bungling agents are sent to Slough House to join an alternative task force — well to do pointless tasks until they quit. Season 4 sees the group investigate a possible terror bombing in London, which causes secrets to be revealed for the members of the group. It's based on the fourth book in the Slough House novel franchise, called "Spook Street".
The already-packed cast is joined in season 4 by iconic actor Hugo Weaving as well as Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke and more.
If you've not yet seen Slow Horses, this guide will also help you figure out how to watch the past three seasons, which are all streaming now.
So here's how to watch Slow Horses including season 4's release schedule and a way you could watch it for free.
How to watch Slow Horses season 4
You can watch the new season of Slow Horses by signing up for Apple TV Plus, because it's an original production for Apple's streaming service and so that'll be the only way to stream it.
That's the case with the past three seasons (18 episodes) too, which you can all find on Apple TV Plus ready and waiting for you to watch.
Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month, and unlike some streaming services, it doesn't offer an annual equivalent.
Slow Horses season 4 episode release schedule
While Apple often utilizes a multi-episode premier date followed by weekly new episodes, it's doing something a little different for Slow Horses season 4. Only one episode will be available to watch from the start, and a new one will join it each week.
Here's that full episode release date schedule:
- Episode 1: Wednesday, September 4
- Episode 2: Wednesday, September 11
- Episode 3: Wednesday, September 18
- Episode 4: Wednesday, September 25
- Episode 5: Wednesday, October 2
- Episode 6: Wednesday, October 9
How to watch Slow Horses season 4 for free
There's a way to watch Apple TV Plus shows for free, so you might be able to watch Slow Horses without paying.
This is because there are many Apple TV Plus free trials, which let you test out the streaming service without paying. Many of them are for customers to other services, but there's a limited one for anybody and a slightly longer one for people who've bought a new Apple device.
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.