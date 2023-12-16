How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final: stream the last show online
Find out who will be crowned 2023 winner in this year's Strictly Come Dancing final.
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 has had us gripped since September and now 15 celebrities have been whittled down to the final three... with Layton and Nikita, Bobby and Dianne, and Ellie and Vito all making it to the final this weekend.
UK: BBC One / iPlayer
US: Not streaming
Watch abroad: ExpressVPN
Each celebrity and their professional partner will be dancing three dances in the final, two that they have danced before, and then the all-important show dance. But who will we be adding to our Strictly Come Dancing winners list?
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final online wherever you are in the world...
How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final in the UK
The next episode of Strictly Come Dancing 2023, which is the final, will air on Saturday, December 16 at 7 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Strictly spin-off show, Strictly: It Takes Two 2023 airs every weeknight on BBC Two at 6.30 pm and finishes on Friday, December 15.
If you can't catch the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final live, then you can catch up using iPlayer, as the BBC uploads its programming onto its own streaming service for you to watch on demand.
Both of these options cost nothing additional to people who already pay their license fees.
Can you watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final in the US?
The short answer is no. Unfortunately, Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final won't be showing in the US on the usual platforms, either on TV or via a streaming service.
How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
