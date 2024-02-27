How to watch Survivor season 46 online or on TV

One of the world's most famous reality TV shows is back, after a few months off air: Survivor season 46 drops off a new batch of castaways on Wednesday, February 28, and we'll help you watch how they cope.

As always, the show will isolate 18 castaways in a remote location (Survivor season 46 returns the action to Fiji) as they survive in three distinct tribes, while embarking in challenges. In the latter half of the season they'll turn into one tribe and compete against each other.

The Sole Survivor will return from Fiji with $1,000,000 in their pocket, so the stakes are high! Jeff Probst returns to host this long-running reality TV staple.

So here's how you can watch Survivor season 46, whether you want to do so on your TV or online, from different places around the world.

How to watch Survivor season 46 in the US

To watch Survivor season 46 using broadcast TV, you'll have to tune in to CBS. The show will debut on the channel at 8 pm ET/PT on Wednesday, February 28, with subsequent episodes arriving at that time slot weekly.

If you don't have a cable package or other way to watch CBS, you can easily use live TV streaming services to stream CBS online. Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all offer it as part of their packages.

You can also stream CBS using Paramount Plus, which beautifully segues us onto the way to watch Survivor which is, you guessed it, Paramount Plus.

Episodes of season 46 will be added to Paramount's streaming service the day after they air on CBS: that's every Thursday beginning with February 29. You only need the $5.99-per-month standard subscription tier, with the $11.99 optional tier letting you avoid ads (and also watch Showtime shows too).

You can use Paramount Plus to watch past seasons of the show too.

Can you watch Survivor season 46 in the UK

If you live in the UK, you might be wondering how to watch Survivor season 46, but we've got to deliver some bad news: it's not going to be officially airing via a broadcast channel or streaming service.

So if you want to watch the show, you'll need to use a VPN to do so.

How to watch Survivor season 46 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Survivor season 46, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Survivor or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.