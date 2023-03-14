How to watch the Cheltenham Festival races 2023 online or on TV

The annual Cheltenham Festival starts on Tuesday, 14 March, with 28 races falling across the following four days, so race fans are in for plenty of fun.

This historic British horse-racing festival is a massive draw, both for people watching in person, following along on TV and watching online from around the world. Unfortunately, the race is only aired in the UK, but there are still ways to see it from elsewhere (namely a VPN (opens in new tab)).

If you're interested in watching the Cheltenham Festival races, below we'll run you through how to do so, whether you're in the UK or somewhere else. We'll also run you through the schedule, so you can get your head around all 28 of those races.

How to watch Cheltenham Festival in the UK

The Cheltenham Festival will be shown on ITV1 in the UK, with races running from 1 pm to 4 pm every day. There will also be an opening show at 8.30 am on ITV4.

This means the race is free to stream (well, not counting the fact you have to pay for a license fee).

You can watch the festival online if you prefer, as ITVX lets you stream live ITV channels over the internet. You don't need ITVX Premium either — the free tier is enough.

How to watch Cheltenham Festival everywhere else

If you're keen to watch the Cheltenham Festival races but you're somewhere the broadcasts aren't easily available, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch shows or sporting events like IndyCar races and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Cheltenham Festival: what you need to know

What Cheltenham Festival races are taking place? Over four days, the Cheltenham Festival will play host to 28 different races, and you can find the full list below:

Tuesday

Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Arkle Challenge Trophy

Festival Trophy Handicap Chase

Champion Hurdle

David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle

Fred Winter Juvenile Novices' Handicap Hurdle

National Hunt Challenge Cup

Wednesday

Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle

Brown Advisory Notices' Chase

Coral Cup

Queen Mother Champion Chase

Cross Country Chase

Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Chase

Champion Bumper

Thursday

Golden Miller Novices' Chase

Pertemps Final

Festival Trophy

Stayers' Hurdle

Magners Plate Handicap Chase

Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup

Friday

Triumph Hurdle

County Handicap Hurdle

Spa Novices' Hurdle

Cheltenham Gold Cup

Foxhunter Chase

Liberthine Mares' Chase

Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle

Where does the Cheltenham Festival take place? The Cheltenham Festival takes place at the Cheltenham Racecourse at Prestbury Park, which is just outside Cheltenham in Gloucestershire. This racecourse has been hosting the Cheltenham Festival off-and-on since the early 1900s, and permanently since 1911.