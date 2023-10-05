It's been 50 years, but William Friedkin's classic horror movie The Exorcist is getting a sequel that horror fans can watch, The Exorcist: Believer.

Set in the present day, The Exorcist: Believer will focus on new characters that experience demonic possession for the first time. For help, they reach out to someone who has plenty of experience in that area, Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn), who is appearing in an Exorcist movie for the first time since the 1973 original.

Anyone interested in revisiting the franchise can watch The Exorcist: Believer right now. We've got everything you need to know on how to do that right here.

How to watch The Exorcist: Believer in movie theaters

The Exorcist: Believer has an official release date of October 6, but it is available in US, UK and many movie theaters worldwide starting Thursday, October 5. The movie is playing exclusively in movie theaters at first, so heading out to your local cineplex is going to be the only way to watch The Exorcist: Believer for the time being.

To find The Exorcist: Believer showtimes and purchase tickets, you can visit the movie's official website , see everywhere the movie is playing in your area on Fandango or, if you have a favorite local movie theater, check out if it's playing there on their own website.

Another option is signing up for a movie theater subscription or membership program and getting tickets through that. These offerings, available from many US and UK movie theater chains, give movie fans free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other theatergoing perks. Check out our guide on movie theater subscription and membership programs to see if any work for you.

Is The Exorcist: Believer streaming?

The Exorcist: Believer is not available for streaming or home viewing at this time.

Universal Pictures is behind the movie, which means that when it does go to streaming eventually, it will likely land on Peacock first. So if you're plan is to wait until you can stream The Exorcist: Believer, then you're going to want to make sure you’re subscribed to Peacock to make sure you can watch as soon as you can.

We'll also share details on the movie’s digital on-demand plans when they become available.

What else to know about The Exorcist: Believer

While there have already been two direct sequels to The Exorcist — The Exorcist II: The Heretic and The Exorcist III — The Exorcist: Believer is the first to include the character of Chris MacNeil, played by Ellen Burstyn. Here is the synopsis for the new movie:

"Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding has raised their daughter, Angela on his own.

"But when Angela and her friend Katherine disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil."

In addition to Burstyn, the cast includes Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Lidya Jewett and Olivia O’Neill. The movie is directed by David Gordon Green, who recently did modern day sequels to another classic horror franchise, Halloween.

Watch the trailer for The Exorcist: Believer right here.