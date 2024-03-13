How to watch The Girls on the Bus: stream the political drama online

It's only natural that an election year would bring plenty of movies and TV shows about politics, and The Girls on the Bus is just that: a new show that will mix drama, comedy and politics when it lands on Thursday, March 14.

Based on a memoir by Amy Chozick, The Girls on the Bus is about four journalists who follow a political campaign trail over an election cycle. They all come from different walks of life and work for very different publications, but are united in all experiencing the various setbacks and issues with their common task.

The journalists are played by Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, Natasha Behnam and Christina Elmore, with Brandon Scott, Griffin Dunne and Mark Consuelos playing roles too.

Here's how to watch The Girls on the Bus from the US and also some other countries where it's airing.

How to watch The Girls on the Bus in the US

You can watch The Girls on the Bus in the US in exactly one place: HBO's streaming service Max, because the show was created as an original for it.

Max has three tiers: for $9.99 per month you can get on the basic level but $15.99 gets you ad-free streaming, which will be preferable for people who don't want to be interrupted by commercials. There's also a $19.99-per-month tier called Ultimate which lets you watch in higher resolutions and with Dolby Atmos, but this only affects movies and not shows like The Girls on the Bus.

The first two episodes of The Girls on the Bus will arrive on Max on Thursday, March 15, and subsequent episodes will come one per week from then on. The finale will air on Thursday, May 9.

Can you watch The Girls on the Bus in the UK?

Unfortunately, no streaming or TV release for The Girls on the Bus has been announced in the UK.

Some HBO shows release on Sky TV in the US, and we've seen movies from Warner Bros. Discovery (which owns HBO) go to other streamers like Netflix, so it's impossible to guess where it'll be available to watch even if it does arrive in the UK.

How to watch The Girls on the Bus in Australia

If you live in Australia, you'll be able to watch The Girls on the Bus on the streaming service Binge, which will be its home in the country.

Binge starts at $10 per month for its Basic plan. $18 for Standard and $22 for Premium gets you higher-resolution streaming and more screens to watch on simultaneously, but they're optional upgrades. There's also a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

Episodes of The Girls on the Bus will land on Binge on the same day as they hit Max in the US: that's two episodes on Thursday, March 14, and a new one weekly until Thursday, May 9.

How to watch The Girls on the Bus everywhere else with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Girls on the Bus, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!