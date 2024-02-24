The Girls on the Bus: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the drama series

Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, Christina Elmore and Natasha Behnam in The Girls on the Bus

Although real-life politics is a constant source of entertainment for many, The Girls on the Bus provides a fictional world of politics and news coverage that should be a great spring TV option for audiences.

The series follows four women as they attempt to streamline their journalism careers by covering the presidential election. As they each try to make a name for themselves individually, they soon discover that they'll need each other's help to not only weather the storm of election coverage but also stand out among their colleagues.

Here's everything we know about The Girls on the Bus.

The Girls on the Bus premieres with two episodes on Thursday, March 14, on Max. The remaining episodes debut one at a time in the following weeks with the final episode of the season debuting on May 9.

Those interested in watching the series need a subscription to Max. Currently, the streaming platform offers a few options for would-be subscribers.

To date, we don’t have information regarding a UK release date for the show. Once we know more, we'll pass along the message.

The Girls on the Bus plot

Here is the official synopsis of The Girls on the Bus:

"The Girls on the Bus invites viewers to hit the campaign trail alongside four female journalists, each of them different in their reporting styles and personalities. The story centers on Sadie McCarthy (Melissa Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes a bygone era of campaign reporting and scraps her whole life for a shot at covering a presidential candidate for a paper of record. Sadie joins the bus and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace (Carla Gugino), Lola (Natasha Behnam) and Kimberlyn (Christina Elmore). Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town — the battle for the White House."

The Girls on the Bus cast

Melissa Benoist and Carla Gugino in The Girls on the Bus (Image credit: Nicole Rivelli/Max)

The Girls on the Bus stars Melissa Benoist. The actress flies into the role having previously starred as Kara Danvers in Supergirl. She's also appeared in Clerks III, DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow.

Also featured in the series is Carla Gugino. She's been in a a number of projects in recent years including Lisa Frankenstein, The Fall of the House of Usher, Leopard Skin and Gunpowder Milkshake.

Rounding out the main foursome are Natasha Behnam (Mayans M.C.) and Christina Elmore (Insecure). Additionally, Brandon Scott (Dead to Me), Griffin Dunne (This Is Us), Mark Consuelos (Live with Kelly and Mark) and Scott Foley (Scandal) appear in the series.

The Girls on the Bus trailer

Although it’s being promoted as a drama, the trailer leads us to believe the series won't be without its comedic moments. Take a look at the clip below.