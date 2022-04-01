After being postponed for a few months and relocated to Vegas, the Grammys are finally taking place on Sunday, April 3, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. Airing live, on CBS and Paramount Plus, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, music’s biggest night will once again see some of the hottest names in the industry compete for the highly sought-after golden gramophone trophies.

This year hitting the stage to perform are BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, J Balvin, Carrie Underwood and more. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

When are the Grammys 2022?

Sunday, April 3, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Additionally, viewers who want to watch all the awards that are handed out prior to the big ceremony can catch the Grammy Awards Show Premiere ceremony at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT on Grammy.com or on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel . Hosting this year’s premiere ceremony is actor LeVar Burton.

How to watch the Grammys

In the US: the Grammys is airing live in the US on CBS which is a major network on traditional cable/satellite providers and can also be found on live TV streaming platforms such as Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV. Additionally, if you have a CBS subscription, you can stream the Grammys live on the CBS app or on CBS.com

Don’t have access to CBS? Well, no worries. Paramount Plus will be live streaming the Grammys for subscribers and will also make the show available on demand. Paramount Plus is currently offering an ad-supported subscription for $4.99/month and an ad-free subscription for $9.99/month.

In the US: unfortunately, no broadcasters have announced plans to air the ceremony live in the UK.

How to watch the Grammys 2022 online

Traveling outside the US but want to watch your faves hit the Grammys stage? You can tune in to the broadcast and see who walks away with an award from anywhere in the world, with the help of a virtual private network (otherwise known as a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, allowing you the ability to watch your favorite TV shows even if you're not at home.

We like ExpressVPN — It’s easy to use and has great security measures in place to help put your mind at ease. Additionally, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Who's hosting the Grammys?

Hosting the Grammys for the second year in a row is The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah. Judging by Twitter, we’d say he’s ready for Sunday night.

Grammys' tribute to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins

The legendary rock band Foo Fighters was due to grace the Grammy's stage. Sadly, after the recent shocking death of the group’s drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters, understandably, decided to cancel their performance.

When asked if the Grammys were preparing a tribute to honor the late Hawkins, Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive vice president of specials, music and live events told Variety : "We will honor his memory in some way. We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end."

While the details of the tribute are still being ironed out, viewers can expect to see a segment of the awards show dedicated to the drummer.

Grammys 2022 performers

Opening this year’s Grammys are the smooth R&B duo Silk Sonic — formed by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. The pair aren’t strangers to the award show having performed “Leave the Door Open” at last year’s ceremony.

Other performers taking the stage are:

Olivia Rodrigo

BTS

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Billie Eilish

Jack Harlow

Brothers Osborne

Leslie Odom Jr.

Jon Batiste

Carrie Underwood

J Balvin

John Legend

Chris Stapleton

Nas

Cynthia Erivo

Brandi Carlile

Ben Platt

Rachel Zegler

Grammys 2022 nominees

You can access the full list of nominees for the 86 Grammy categories by visiting the Recording Academy’s website . But here are the nominees for this year’s “Big Four” awards:

Grammys Record of the Year nominees

"I Still Have Faith In You" by ABBA

"Freedom" by Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches" by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time" by Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" by Lil Nas X

"drivers license" by Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave The Door Open" by Silk Sonic

Grammys Song of the Year nominees

"Bad Habits" by Ed Sheeran

"A Beautiful Noise" by Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile

"drivers license" by Olivia Rodrigo

"Fight For You" by H.E.R.

"Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish

"Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat Featuring SZA

"Leave The Door Open" by Silk Sonic

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" by Lil Nas X

"Peaches" by Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time" by Brandi Carlile

Grammys Album of the Year nominees

We Are by Jon Batiste

Love for Sale by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) by Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) by Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind by H.E.R.

Montero by Lil Nas X

Sour by Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore by Taylor Swift

Donda by Kanye West

Grammys Best New Artist nominees