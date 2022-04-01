How to watch the Grammys 2022
Jon Batiste, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber and H.E.R. are leading the Grammys nominees for music’s biggest night.
After being postponed for a few months and relocated to Vegas, the Grammys are finally taking place on Sunday, April 3, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. Airing live, on CBS and Paramount Plus, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, music’s biggest night will once again see some of the hottest names in the industry compete for the highly sought-after golden gramophone trophies.
This year hitting the stage to perform are BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, J Balvin, Carrie Underwood and more. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
When are the Grammys 2022?
Sunday, April 3, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and Paramount Plus.
Additionally, viewers who want to watch all the awards that are handed out prior to the big ceremony can catch the Grammy Awards Show Premiere ceremony at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT on Grammy.com or on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel. Hosting this year’s premiere ceremony is actor LeVar Burton.
How to watch the Grammys
In the US: the Grammys is airing live in the US on CBS which is a major network on traditional cable/satellite providers and can also be found on live TV streaming platforms such as Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV. Additionally, if you have a CBS subscription, you can stream the Grammys live on the CBS app or on CBS.com
Don’t have access to CBS? Well, no worries. Paramount Plus will be live streaming the Grammys for subscribers and will also make the show available on demand. Paramount Plus is currently offering an ad-supported subscription for $4.99/month and an ad-free subscription for $9.99/month.
In the US: unfortunately, no broadcasters have announced plans to air the ceremony live in the UK.
How to watch the Grammys 2022 online
Traveling outside the US but want to watch your faves hit the Grammys stage? You can tune in to the broadcast and see who walks away with an award from anywhere in the world, with the help of a virtual private network (otherwise known as a VPN).
A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, allowing you the ability to watch your favorite TV shows even if you're not at home.
We like ExpressVPN— It’s easy to use and has great security measures in place to help put your mind at ease. Additionally, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Who's hosting the Grammys?
Hosting the Grammys for the second year in a row is The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah. Judging by Twitter, we’d say he’s ready for Sunday night.
Pretty sure we can all agree on two things:1. @Trevornoah’s #GRAMMYs playlist is 🔥🔥🔥2. Trevor, please don’t take up singing…What Grammy nominated songs are on YOUR playlist? 🎧 pic.twitter.com/LNRcdfHAY3March 31, 2022
Grammys' tribute to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins
The legendary rock band Foo Fighters was due to grace the Grammy's stage. Sadly, after the recent shocking death of the group’s drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters, understandably, decided to cancel their performance.
When asked if the Grammys were preparing a tribute to honor the late Hawkins, Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive vice president of specials, music and live events told Variety: "We will honor his memory in some way. We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end."
While the details of the tribute are still being ironed out, viewers can expect to see a segment of the awards show dedicated to the drummer.
Grammys 2022 performers
Opening this year’s Grammys are the smooth R&B duo Silk Sonic — formed by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. The pair aren’t strangers to the award show having performed “Leave the Door Open” at last year’s ceremony.
Other performers taking the stage are:
- Olivia Rodrigo
- BTS
- H.E.R.
- Lil Nas X
- Billie Eilish
- Jack Harlow
- Brothers Osborne
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- Jon Batiste
- Carrie Underwood
- J Balvin
- John Legend
- Chris Stapleton
- Nas
- Cynthia Erivo
- Brandi Carlile
- Ben Platt
- Rachel Zegler
Grammys 2022 nominees
You can access the full list of nominees for the 86 Grammy categories by visiting the Recording Academy’s website. But here are the nominees for this year’s “Big Four” awards:
Grammys Record of the Year nominees
- "I Still Have Faith In You" by ABBA
- "Freedom" by Jon Batiste
- "I Get A Kick Out Of You" by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- "Peaches" by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- "Right On Time" by Brandi Carlile
- "Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat featuring SZA
- "Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish
- "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" by Lil Nas X
- "drivers license" by Olivia Rodrigo
- "Leave The Door Open" by Silk Sonic
Grammys Song of the Year nominees
- "Bad Habits" by Ed Sheeran
- "A Beautiful Noise" by Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile
- "drivers license" by Olivia Rodrigo
- "Fight For You" by H.E.R.
- "Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish
- "Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- "Leave The Door Open" by Silk Sonic
- "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" by Lil Nas X
- "Peaches" by Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- "Right On Time" by Brandi Carlile
Grammys Album of the Year nominees
- We Are by Jon Batiste
- Love for Sale by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) by Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe) by Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
- Back Of My Mind by H.E.R.
- Montero by Lil Nas X
- Sour by Olivia Rodrigo
- Evermore by Taylor Swift
- Donda by Kanye West
Grammys Best New Artist nominees
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
