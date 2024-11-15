How to watch the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight live: streaming, start time, behind the scenes and more

On Friday, November 15, legendary boxer Mike Tyson and former Vine star Jake Paul will take to the ring in one of the biggest boxing match-ups of the year.

Tyson represents the sport’s old guard and he’s one of the most famous names in the sport, while Jake Paul has made a surprising transformation from social media influencer to boxer in recent years. All eyes are on the two in this widely-publicized match.

That’s not the only spectacle though with another match on the fight card and a behind-the-scenes documentary that’s been airing in the lead-up to the fight.

So here’s how to watch the Paul vs Tyson event, as well as the documentary, including how and when it airs.

How to watch Paul vs Tyson

You can watch the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight by subscribing to the streaming service Netflix.

That’s right — Netflix, the streamer which is still dipping its toes into the live sports arena, will be showing the event.

That’s also the case with the behind-the-scenes documentary, which we’ll get into later, and the entire fight card for Friday.

You can find prices for Netflix in your region below:

When to watch Paul vs Tyson

Netflix has shared the start time of the entire Paul vs Tyson event.

This time is 5 pm PT/8 pm ET on Friday, November 15, which converts to 1 am UK/midday ACT on Saturday, November 16.

Bear in mind that that’s the start time, and with several matches, it could go on a while — bad news for Brits who don’t want a late night.

Paul vs Tyson fight card

There will be four matches over the course of Netflix’s boxing event.

First up is Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes. The Indian and the Brazilian will compete in a super middleweight bout, the former of whom will be making their MVP debut.

The second of the undercards matches up the Americans Mario Barrios and Abel Ramos in a welterweight bout. Barrios is defending the welterweight championship title in the fight.

Then we come to what Netflix is billing as the ‘co-main fight’. Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano sees the Irish boxer try to defend her title from the Puerto Rican, as a rematch from their fight in 2022 which saw the former win victory.

Finally is the main event: Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson. The latter is over twice the age of the former but his 50-6 track record shows him as a proven winner. Paul’s record is 10-1.

Paul vs Tyson behind-the-scenes documentary

To get fans excited for the Paul vs Tyson fight, Netflix has been airing a documentary of behind-the-scenes footage of the fighters (not just the main fight, but the co-main too).

This is called Countdown: Paul Vs. Tyson, and while it had a staggered release, all three episodes are now available to stream on Netflix.