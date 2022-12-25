How to watch the King's Speech 2022 this Christmas

Planning to watch the King's Speech this Christmas? Here's where you'll find it.

King Charles III will continue a longstanding tradition as the new head of state by delivering his first festive address in 2022, a speech that will be historic for a number of reasons.

It will be the first Christmas address from a male monarch since King George VI's final radio message in 1951. It will also be the first Christmas Speech from a male British monarch to be broadcast on TV, as the first fully-televised broadcast was held in 1957, during Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

If you're planning to watch the King's Speech this Christmas, here's where you need to go to tune in.

How to watch the King's Speech 2022 in the UK

Since the late 1990s, the BBC and ITV have shared broadcasting responsibilities for the monarch's speech, with Sky joining the lineup in 2011. This year, the King's Speech will be televised on BBC One.

King Charles' speech is scheduled for 3 pm, the same time the late Queen Elizabeth II's speeches were typically broadcast.

This means that you'll be able to tune in either on TV or stream Charles' speech via BBC iPlayer, as long as you have a valid TV licence. And if you're trying to decide what to watch this Christmas, don't forget to check our Christmas TV Guide for all the best shows to catch throughout the festive season.

How to watch the King's Speech anywhere in the world

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the King's Speech this year, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to stream the King's Speech online

In past years, the Queen's Speech was uploaded to the official BBC (opens in new tab)and Royal Family (opens in new tab) YouTube Channels shortly after the initial broadcast on TV and Radio networks in the UK.

Since Charles' previous address to the Nation and the Commonwealth following the death of the Queen was shared in the same places, we expect his first Christmas speech will be uploaded there, too.