Guy Ritchie is back with the brand-new action movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and he has amassed a star-studded ensemble for this incredible World War II tale based on a true story. Intrigued? Then read on to find out everything you need to know about how to watch The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare right now.

The 2024 new movie is the second big project from Ritchie in 2024, who adapted one of his previous movies into a Netflix show with The Gentlemen. That show proved to be a hit, and WTW's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare review certainly makes the case that Ritchie is two for two in his output this year.

Get all the details on how you can watch The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare right here.

How to watch The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in movie theaters

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare premieres exclusively in movie theaters in the US on Friday, April 19 (though showings are going to be available starting on Thursday, April 18). Something odd to note though, despite the movie centering on a British military operation and Ritchie being a Brit himself, the movie is not getting a theatrical release in the UK. We explain why below, but first let's explain how you can find The Ministry of Ungentlemanly showtimes where it is playing.

To find where and when The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is playing near you, you can check out the movie's official website or Fandango . These sites will show all locations and times The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is showing in your area, as well as allow you to purchase your tickets directly online.

Another option to not only find where the movie is playing but also potentially save money on The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare tickets is through movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. Offered by various US and UK movie theater chains, these programs offer moviegoers free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions.

Is The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare streaming?

At this time, no, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is not streaming, nor is it available to rent via digital on-demand.

For US movie fans, we don't have any info on where or when The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is going to eventually be available to stream at this time, though in all likelihood it will become available via digital on-demand first.

For those in the UK, we have a little bit more information, as it has been announced that The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is skipping movie theaters altogether and going to be released exclusively on Prime Video sometime this summer (an exact date has not been shared at this time). There's some backstory for why this is , but long story short, Prime Video is handling the distribution for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare outside the US and has opted to make it a Prime Video exclusive in the UK and Ireland rather than show it in movie theaters.

We'll keep this page updated as info on both the US and UK digital releases becomes available.

What else to know about The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Based on the true story of Operation Postmaster, here is the official synopsis for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare:

"Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly 'ungentlemanly' fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare."

In addition to Henry Cavill, the cast includes Alan Ritchson, Eiza González, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusamokun, Henrique Zaga, Til Schweiger, Henry Golding and Cary Elwes.

As of publication, the movie is "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes.

Get a better sense of what's in store by watching the trailer directly below: