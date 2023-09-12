How to watch The Other Black Girl: stream the bestselling book adaptation online

Sinclair Daniel and Ashleigh Murray in The Other Black Girl

The next big book to get adapted into a TV show is here. The Other Black Girl was a New York Times bestseller, now its words have left the page and are hitting the screen on Wednesday, September 13.

The Other Black Girl follows Nella Rogers (Sinclair Daniel), the only black woman working at a publishing company, whose life begins to improve — but then unravel — when another black woman called Hazel-May (Ashleigh Murray) joins the company too.

Expect a mystery thriller in the bindings of a workplace drama, with political messages to boot.

So if you're interested, here's how to stream The Other Black Girl.

How to watch The Other Black Girl in the US

You can watch The Other Black Girl using the streaming service Hulu, as all 10 episodes land on the platform at the same time on Wednesday, September 13. That's right, no weekly releases here.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its ad-enabled plan or $14.99 per month for its ad-free one. Some people choose to sign up via the Disney Bundle too: at $9.99 you get Hulu and Disney Plus, while $12.99 per month gets you those two and also ESPN Plus.

How to watch The Other Black Girl in the UK

In the UK, The Other Black Girl can be watched using Disney Plus, which is where many Hulu shows land. All 10 episodes hit the streamer at once on Wednesday, September 13.

If you sign up before Wednesday, September 20, Disney Plus will cost just £1.99 per month for your first three months, which is a deal we recommend making the most of. Otherwise it costs £7.99 per month or £79.90 per year.

How to watch The Other Black Girl in Australia

You can watch The Other Black Girl in Australia by signing up to the Disney Plus streaming service, which costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

All 10 episodes of the show will be available to watch on the streamer from day one, Wednesday, September 13.