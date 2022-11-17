How to watch the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview
Learn about all the exciting new games coming next year in the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview.
The PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview is the place to be to learn more about what's coming
For the time since the event's launch in 2015, the PC Gaming Show has launched a second annual showcase set to reveal plenty of exciting news. As the name suggests, the 2023 Preview is dedicated to showing off the hottest games coming to the PC platform in the next year and beyond.
"What we love about PC gaming is that so often the next big thing — Stardew Valley, Valheim, Among Us — completely catches players by surprise," says PC Gamer (opens in new tab) Global Editor-in-Chief Evan Lahti. "There are more PC games coming than any one of us can keep track of. We want this show to give PC gamers a digestible look at 2023's most interesting games."
Here's everything you need to know about the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview, including where you can watch it, who's hosting, and just some of the games you can expect to see.
How to watch the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview
This new showcase will be streamed online on Thursday, November 17 at 10 am PT|1 pm ET|6 pm UK time.
Tuning in couldn't be easier, as it's being shared on Twitch and YouTube. So, to get involved, just head to twitch.tv/pcgamer (opens in new tab), youtube.com/pcgamer (opens in new tab) or twitch.tv/twitchgaming (opens in new tab). The show will also be available to watch on the PC gaming platform, Steam.
For more info about the 2023 Preview, head over to pcgamingshow.com (opens in new tab) or the Steam event page. (opens in new tab)
Who's hosting the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview?
PC Gaming Show regular Frankie Ward is on hosting duties for this new showcase. Ward has been a fixture of the PC Gaming Shows since joining in 2018. Viewers may recognize her as the expert commentator from E4's recent GamesMaster reboot or from her work on esports events for titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends.
Which games are being shown?
PC Gamer have promised viewers "can expect a cocktail of trailers and footage from some of the most exciting games currently in development all over the world" in the showcase, and they've already teased some of the titles that will appear. They are:
- Kerbal Space Program 2 (featuring an exclusive interview with Creative Director Nate Simpson)
- A brand new game from League of Geeks, the creators of Armello and the recently announced reboot of Solium Infernum
- Shadows of Doubt
- The Great War: Western Front
- The Top 5 Most-Wanted Games of 2023, as selected by PC Gamer
