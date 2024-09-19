Some movies defy easy explanation, some just need to be seen. Having watched The Substance, the 2024 new movie starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, for ourselves, we can say that it definitely fits into that idea. But now you have the chance to watch The Substance yourself, as the movie is now playing.

A body-horror movie from French director Coralie Fargeat, The Substance is one of the best reviewed movies of the year; something we agree with, as evidenced by our own review for The Substance. It's outrageous, gory and yet somehow surprisingly funny at the same time.

If that sounds like something you might be interested in, read on to find out everything you need to know on how to watch The Substance right now.

How to watch The Substance in movie theaters

The Substance is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world. Where can you find The Substance showtimes and tickets?

You can see if and where The Substance is playing in your area by visiting either the official movie website or Fandango . With both options you'll see all of the locations that The Substance is playing in your area as well as available showtimes. You can also purchase your tickets for the movie directly through the sites.

If you have a favorite movie theater to go to, then there's another option that not only shows you if or when a movie is playing there, but allows you to potentially save some money on a movie ticket. Movie theater subscription and membership programs are offered by many US and UK movie theater chains, allowing movie lovers to get free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other perks.

Is The Substance streaming?

No, The Substance is not streaming at this time. We also don't have any information on when that may change right now, so your best (and only) option to watch it is in movie theaters.

Now, as a Mubi movie, there's a good chance that when the movie becomes available for streaming, it will do so on Mubi's own digital platform, which requires a subscription (though a seven-day free trial is available).

The Substance should also become available via digital on-demand platforms (Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV, etc.), but again we don't have any details right now on when that might be.

We'll update this page as that info becomes available.

What else to know about The Substance

Written and directed by Fargeat, here is the official synopsis for The Substance:

"Demi Moore gives a career-best performance as Elisabeth Sparkle, a former A-lister past her prime and drawn to the opportunity presented by a mysterious new drug. All it takes is one injection and she is reborn — temporarily — as the gorgeous, twentysomething Sue.

"The only rule? Time needs to be split: exactly one week in one body, then one week in another. No exceptions. Easy, right?"

In addition to Moore and Qualley, The Substance stars Dennis Quaid.

As of publication, the movie is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 89%.

Get a sneak peek at it by watching The Substance trailer directly below: