How to watch The Traitors US season 2: stream the reality show online

It's time for some more betraying because The Traitors US season 2 is nearly upon us, and when it comes out on Friday, January 12, it'll complete one of the busiest fortnights of all time when it comes to backstabby reality shows.

Quick links US: Peacock

UK: Not streaming yet

Watch abroad with a VPN

In The Traitors, a cast of celebrities are all whisked away to a Scottish castle, where they have to undertake tasks to increase a big prize pot of money. However amongst them are Traitors, and after every episode, everyone has to vote out who they think the traitor is. These secret individuals need to keep their identity hidden, while getting the Faithful (non-Traitors) disqualified, to win the money for themselves.

The Traitors US is just one of many adaptations of the original Dutch show De Verraders, and the US version's original 2023 season was popular enough that another one has come along. This is out just at the same time as The Traitors UK season 2, and Netflix's rival The Trust.

Curious? Well, here's how to watch The Traitors US season 2.

How to watch The Traitors US in the US

The streaming home of the US version of The Traitors is Peacock, with the NBCUniversal streaming service producing the show as an original for its library.

You'll be able to binge the first chunk of episodes all in one go (if you want), because the first three will all be added to the streamer at the same time on Friday, January 12. After that, new episodes will be added weekly each Thursday, from the 18th.

You can also use Peacock to watch The Traitors Postmortem, an aftershow that'll have each episode land on Peacock when the main episode does (and on YouTube one day later).

Peacock costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year for its Premium plan, or $11.99 per month or $11.99 per year for its Premium Plus option, the main differences of the latter being the lack of ads on most shows and also some live cable channels streams.

Can you watch The Traitors US in the UK?

For all you UK fans of the US version of The Traitors, we're sorry to say that there's no streaming service or channel currently broadcasting or streaming this second season of the reality show.

There's reason to believe that the show could eventually arrive on iPlayer though. That's because the first season was eventually made available to stream on the BBC's streaming service, and fans are hoping that could stay true for season 2.

The first season is on there though, along with the UK version of The Traitors. We'll update this article if the US second season joins them.

How to watch The Traitors US everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Traitors US, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.