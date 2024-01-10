Fan of The Traitors? New Netflix show is being compared to the hit series

January has, in 2024, become The Traitors season, with both The Traitors US season 2 and The Traitors UK season 2 coming out within a span of two weeks. Netflix is looking to get in on the action too, as it's just released a show that's similar to the popular format.

This new show is called The Trust: A Game of Greed, and it's on Netflix now, with its first batch of episodes landing on the streamer on Wednesday, January 10. That's just two days before Peacock's version of The Traitors releases, making for a very betrayal-heavy few days of TV!

In The Trust, a selection of eleven strangers (pictured above with host, Brooke Baldwin, seated) are all offered a share of $250,000. Other than the uneven math, it all sounds easy...

... except that the contestants are allowed to vote each other out or negotiate uneven shares. So will they all decide to walk away with an even split of an easy $22,000-ish, or give into their greed and try to earn even more, even if it means others get less? Well, it wouldn't be much of a TV show if they picked the former!

So this spin on The Traitors has the novel twist that every contestant is the traitor. They just need to avoid pushing their luck, lest the other contestants decide that they'd be better off without them!

Netflix is calling The Trust: A Game of Greed (to give it its full name) a "three-week event". That means the first four episodes are available to stream now, with more landing next week, and the finale the week after.

While the show has a similar premise and themes to The Traitors (and even the exact same pot as the US version of the show), don't just take our word for it — even before the show had come out, people were comparing them. Even Deadline compared the shows when it announced The Trust in October 2023.

The second season of the UK version of The Traitors debuted on Wednesday, January 3, with three new episodes per week through January (though a slightly different release schedule on iPlayer, weirdly). Here's how to watch The Traitors season 2. That show kicked off backstabuary, as we're calling it, with The Trust continuing it and season 2 of the US The Traitors rounding out the triarchy when it hits streaming on Friday, January 12