Can you think like The Traitors? Play the new game and prove it

Do you think you know how The Traitors season 2 will play out? The BBC has developed a new tie-in game so you can play along with the new series at home.

Following that killer cliffhanger at the end of the third episode (will Brian or Ash be banished from the castle next?!), the BBC is launching a new online game that The Traitors obsessives can use to compete with friends, family, and fellow viewers to claim the top spot on an overall leaderboard to prove they're the ultimate The Traitors fan.

The game will be available at bbc.co.uk/traitors on web, tablet, and mobile devices from Friday, January 5. Ahead of each remaining episode of the new series, players will be able to submit predictions of who they think will be the Traitors' next murder victim, and who will be banished by the gang at the next Round Table.

If you want to get involved, you'll need to make sure you've locked in your predictions by the start of the next episodes, and correct guesses will score points to contribute to your overall running total for the entire series.

Think you know our Traitors' next target? Prove it! (Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert)

Players can also earn extra points by submitting their predictions for which of our remaining competitors will make it through to the very end, and by answering bonus questions throughout the remainder of the series. As well as comparing your ranking on the overall leaderboard, you'll be able to start mini-competitions with your nearest and dearest so you can see which of you would make a top Traitor!

Jamie Dodds, digital commissioning executive, BBC Entertainment, said of the new offering: "This brand new game offers fans of The Traitors the chance to immerse themselves in the world of the show, and play along with all the betrayals, mind games, and manipulations of this epic new series. It’s a great way for people at home to see if they can think like a Traitor!”

Pushpa Reddy, director of product management at the BBC, added: “We’ve built this game as a fun way to help people engage with one of our best-loved and most exciting shows. This is a game for The Traitors obsessives – using everything they know and understand about the show to inform their predictions to compete with their friends and family at this tense and nail-biting game and see who will emerge as the ultimate Traitors fan.”

The Traitors season 2 continues to air Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9 pm on BBC One. You can also stream the show on BBC iPlayer.