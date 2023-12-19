How to watch The Traitors season 2 online and on TV

Prepare for more betrayal, deception, unbelieved truths and convincing lies because the British version of the The Traitors returns for a second season on Wednesday, January 3.

You can watch The Traitors season 2 for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch The Traitors season 2 on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN .

Once again hosted by Claudia Winkleman, season 2 of The Traitors will invite 22 contestants to Ardross Castle as the game unfolds over twelve episodes. Some contestants will be designated traitors, and have to hide their true selves among the faithful, whose job it is to weed them out. Each day, after what are touted to be epic challenges, the group will have a chance to vote off a traitor. Get it wrong and a faithful will be sent home. If any traitors remain at the end of the game, they win the prize pot. If the faithful have been successful, they will take home the money.

We can expect more twists and turns along the way, and while details of this year’s series are being kept under wraps, season 1 saw exiled players return, faithfuls swap allegiances and traitors backstab one another to secure their own progress. The Traitors season 2 may be airing in January, but it's already safe to say it will be a TV highlight of 2024.

Whether you’re a faithful or a traitor, this promises to be compulsive new year viewing. Here's how to watch The Traitors season 2 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch The Traitors season 2 in the UK

The Traitors season 2 premieres on BBC One at 9pm GMT on Wednesday, January 3 and will continue on Thursday and Friday. It will air Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for the rest of its twelve episode run. If you just can't wait to see what happens next, you can watch episode two and three on BBC iPlayer straight after the premiere, which is also where you can catch up with season 1 and the US and Australian versions. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch The Traitors season 2 in the US

In the US, Peacock is the place to look for The Traitors with both the US and UK versions finding a home there. However, with season 2 of the Alan Cumming hosted iteration landing in January, it's unlikely we'll see the British equivalent land before that reaches its conclusion.

US The Traitors fans can subscribe to Peacock from $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

If you're a UK viewer travelling in the US when The Traitors airs, you could try a VPN to allow you to watch iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch The Traitors season 2 in Australia

Aussie viewers will find the UK version of The Traitors available to watch for FREE on 10Play, although there's likely to be a similar delay to season 2 as there was with the first season (around three months).

10Play is also where you'll find the Australian take on The Traitors which had a two season run with all episodes available to stream now.

UK citizens who don't wan to miss The Traitors action while travelling in Australia can always try a VPN to allow you to watch iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch The Traitors season 2 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch The Traitors season 2 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

The Traitors season 2 starts Wednesday, January 3 at 9pm UK / 4pm ET / 1pm PT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, with episodes two and three dropping at 10pm GMT the same day. Alternatively, episodes will continue to air on BBC One every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Episode 1 - Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Episode 2 - Thursday. January 4

Thursday. January 4 Episode 3 - Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Episode 4 - Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Episode 5 - Thursday, January 11

Thursday, January 11 Episode 6 - Friday, January 12

Friday, January 12 Episode 7 - Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 17 Episode 8 - Thursday, January 18

Thursday, January 18 Episode 9 - Friday, January 19

Friday, January 19 Episode 10 - Wednesday, January 24

Wednesday, January 24 Episode 11 - Thursday, January 25

Thursday, January 25 Episode 12 - Friday, January 26

The Traitors trailer

The Traitors season 2 is being kept under wraps for now, but to give you an idea of what to expect, here's the trailer for season 1.

What to know about The Traitors season 2

Who won last year's season of The Traitors? At the end of a nail biting finale, Hannah, Aaron and Meryl split the prize pot after weeding out the final traitors, Wilfred and Kieran.

What can we expect from this year's contestants? Claudia Winkleman (Presenter): "They are all excellent. They come having seen the first series so are more quick to suspect but they all play a brilliant game. I wish I could say more but I’ll be fired. You can see some arrive and play the game immediately. But the game itself is so strong that however prepared you think you are, you’re not"

Where was The Traitors season 2 filmed? As with season 1 (and the US version of the show), The Traitors season 2 was filmed at Ardross Castle in Scotland, 25 miles north of Inverness. Claudia Winkleman says of the location: "Where we film might just be the most beautiful place on earth, the landscape is breath-taking. But also the people you meet are so welcoming and kind and hopefully happy we’re back. I got off the train and the lovely man who worked at the station just casually said to me “I hope you’ve got your cloak”."

What can we expect from the challenges in The Traitors season 2? Claudia Winkleman (Presenter): "The missions this year are epic. The producers are so clever as the missions are incredibly important as it is a chance for the contestants to switch off from strategising and plotting. They get fresh air, they run around, they work as a team. The scale this year is beyond."