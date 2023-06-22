How to watch the Women's Ashes 2023: stream the cricket series online

Thursday, June 22 brings the first match of the Women's Ashes 2023, which is the one test of the series, with the regular cricket fixture returning for its 25th iteration.

Unlike the men's Ashes, the women's equivalent isn't a Test series; it instead gets a medley of game formats with one test, three Twenty20s and three ODIs, so the action is always changing.

The action moves to England this time around, with the matches taking place in various cricket grounds around the country. You can find a schedule below that tells you when and where the matches will fall.

So here's how to watch the Women's Ashes 2023 in your region, in case you're stumped on how to do so. Oh, and we've also got a guide on how to watch The Ashes if you want to catch the men's version too, and luckily there's not too much overlap.

How to watch the Women's Ashes 2023 in the US

To watch the Women's Ashes matches in the US, you'll need to resort to your usual cricket source: Willow TV. You'll be able to use the Willow Xtra channel to catch live coverage of each game.

Willow and Willow Xtra are available on lots of different cable plans but if you don't have it, then one live TV streaming service lets you watch from them too. If you subscribe to Sling TV on either its Blue or Orange plan, and also the World Sports additional bundle, you can stream from both channels. This whole package will cost $50 per month, with Sling Orange or Sling Blue $40 and the World Sports add-on $10 monthly.

How to watch the Women's Ashes 2023 in the UK

Your port of call for watching the Women's Ashes in the UK is Sky Sports, because the Sky Sports Cricket channel will be airing live coverage of the matches amongst airing the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers.

Sky Sports costs £53 per month, which is £29 for the base Sky Entertainment plan and £24 extra for the Sky Sports add-on, but you can find the current Sky Sports deals here and two will be useful.

Firstly, there's a free month trial of Sky Entertainment which means you can save lots of money on Sports for your first month too. Secondly, you can get access to Sky Sports Cricket on its own (so, no other sports channels) as an add-on to Sky Entertainment for just £15 per month, which will be useful for streaming the main Ashes too.

How to watch the Women's Ashes 2023 in Australia

Unlike cricket fans in other regions, you won't need to pay to watch the Women's Ashes in Australia.

Coverage will be available to stream on 9Now, and also on the channel Gem. You can find 9Now here.

How to watch the Women's Ashes 2023 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Women's Ashes, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to sports events like the Women's Ashes or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Women's Ashes schedule

Test

Thursday, June 22 - Monday, June 26

Nottingham, Trent Bridge

Twenty20 1

Saturday, July 1

Birmingham, Edgbaston

1:35 pm ET/10:35 am PT/6:35 pm UK / 3:35 am AEST on Sunday, July 2

Twenty20 2

Wednesday, July 5

London, The Oval

1:35 pm ET/10:35 am PT/6:35 pm UK / 3:35 am AEST on Thursday, July 6

Twenty20 3

Saturday, July 8

London, Lord's

1:35 pm ET/10:35 am PT/6:35 pm UK / 3:35 am AEST on Sunday, July 9

One Day International 1

Wednesday, July 12

Bristol, Bristol County Ground

8 am ET/5 am PT/1 pm UK/10 pm AEST

One Day International 2

Sunday, July 16

Southampton, Rose Bowl

6 am ET/3 am PT/11 am UK/8 pm AEST

One Day International 3

Tuesday, July 18

Taunton, County Ground

8 am ET/5 am PT/1 pm UK/10 pm AEST