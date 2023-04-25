How to watch The Ashes 2023 online: live stream the cricket Test series

Here's how to watch The Ashes 2023 online or on your television as the most famous cricket contest in the world resumes on Friday, June 16, for its 73rd iteration.

Streaming quick links UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

AU: 7Plus (opens in new tab)(free)

US: Sling TV (opens in new tab) (+ World Sports package)

VPN: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

The Ashes, for those of you who don't know, is a recurring series of five cricket Test matches between England and Australia, which dates all the way back to 1882. It occurs roughly biennially, but sometimes there are two series in a year or longer gaps between the events.

This time around, England is set to host the matches, with five cricket grounds around the UK, including Lord's, splitting the action.

Australia currently holds The Ashes, having won every single test match in the 2021-2022 series, though England does have the home-team advantage this time around and have become a winning machine under new captain Ben Stokes.

Saying that England hasn't held The Ashes since 2015, so it'll need to pull out all the stops to reclaim them this year.

If you're a keen cricket fan who's checking out this article early, or just someone who likes to be prepared, you likely want to know how to watch The Ashes 2023 series test matches, and we've got all the information on that below.

How to stream The Ashes 2023 in the UK

In the UK, you can watch the entirety of The Ashes by using Sky Sports, with the Sky Sports Cricket channel airing most of the test matches, and Sky Sports Main Channel showing some too.

You can get Sky Sports as part of Sky's 'Sky, Netflix & Sports' bundle for £46, or if you've already got Sky TV you can pay just £24 to gain the Sky Sports bundle on top. Find out more here (opens in new tab).

If you don't want to pay for Sky, the BBC also has rights to air highlights, but not the live games themselves.

How to stream The Ashes 2023 in Australia

There are several ways to watch The Ashes in Australia: Channel 7, Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

Channel 7 holds the broadcasting rights for The Ashes, so you can use that to catch the games. If you want to stream online, Channel 7's 7Plus will let you do so — best of all, these options are free, so it's our recommended pick.

Second, the Fox Cricket channel will be showing Ashes coverage too, and $74 monthly gets you Foxtel's Sports HD bundle which includes it.

Your other option is Kayo Sports, a sports streaming service which costs $25 per month (though a 14-day free trial is available).

How to stream The Ashes in the US

US cricket fans can watch The Ashes using Willow TV, a channel dedicated to coverage of cricket around the world.

If your cable package offers Willow TV then you're already sorted, but if not, one live TV streaming service offers what you need. Sling TV offers a World Sports add-on that contains Willow TV (as well as a few other channels dedicated to... well, world sports).

World Sports costs $10 per month on top of Sling TV's normal price — that is, $40 per month for Sling Blue or Sling Orange, or $55 for the joint bundle. That's $50 or $65 in total for the whole bundle.

How to stream The Ashes elsewhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Ashes, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your major sporting events like The Ashes or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

The Ashes 2023 schedule

These are the dates and locations for the five England v Australia Ashes games in 2023 — we'll also add results once the games have taken place.

Test 1

Friday, June 16 - Tuesday, June 20

Birmingham, Edgbaston Cricket Ground

Test 2

Wednesday, June 28 - Sunday, July 2

London, Lord's

Test 3

Thursday, June 6 - Monday, June 10

Leeds, Headingley Cricket Ground

Test 4

Wednesday, July 19 - Sunday, July 23

Manchester, Old Trafford Cricket Ground

Test 5

Thursday, July 27 - Monday, July 31

London, The Oval

All your Ashes questions, answered

Where are The Ashes 2023 being played? England and Australia alternate hosting The Ashes, and in 2023 it's England's turn to be the home team. The five tests will take place across four UK cities: Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and London, with two tests happening in the capital.

Who's on England's Ashes squad? England hasn't named its squad for The Ashes yet. It's typical for the home team to only announce its players much closer to the start. However, we know Ben Stokes will lead the England team and the likes of Joe Root and James Anderson are certain to play unless injured.

Who's on Australia's Ashes squad? Australia named its Ashes squad in mid-April. The captain is Pat Cummins, with Steve Smith acting as vice-captain. Both men held the same positions in 2021 when Australia won the ashes. Other players coming to England are Alex Carey as the team's wicket keeper and also Scott Boland, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Starc and David Warner.

