Here's how to watch the World Snooker Championship 2022 online from anywhere.

The biggest snooker tournament in the world once again takes place at the legendary Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, running from Saturday, April 16 to Monday, May 2.

England’s Mark Selby goes into the tournament as the defending champion, but he’s not the favorite to win it.

That honor goes to Australian Mark Robertson, while many will be hoping that Ronnie O’Sullivan can add to his six world titles.

The opening round normally has at least one big upset, could one of the big guns fall at the first hurdle? For two weeks everyone will be gripped by the snooker, could there be a new World Champion?

Here’s how to watch the snooker and make sure you don’t miss any of the action…

How to watch World Snooker Championship 2022 online in the UK

The BBC is the traditional home of snooker and you stream the World Snooker Championship for free on BBC iPlayer. The BBC will be splitting its coverage across its channels, with the bulk of the action on BBC Two.

Eurosport also has extensive coverage of the snooker. You can sign up for Eurosport and Discovery+ for £6.99 a month.

How to watch the World Snooker Championship 2022 online anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch the snooker online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month without paying a penny, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch the snooker online via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the World Snooker Championship 2022 online in the US

In the US you can sign up for Danz for $19.99 per month or $99 for a whole year and it also has a host of other sports.

World Snooker Championship 2022 prize money: how much does the winner get?

The World Snooker Championship 2022 winner will receive a cheque for £500,000. The runner-up will walk away with £200,000. Reaching the semi-final will net you £100,000. Even those knocked out in the first round get £20,000.

How much do you win at the World Snooker Championship if you score a 147?

£40,000 is up for grabs for a 147. Let's hope we see a maximum break!