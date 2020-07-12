How to watch Tottenham vs. Arsenal live stream

Tottenham and Arsenal face off today with just a couple weeks left in the 2019-2020 English Premier League season. And it's definitely been a weird one.

Liverpool has the championship won — and it's had it for a couple weeks now. Norwich City is headed down a league after spending but a single year in the EPL. (Watford and West Ham aren't out of the woods yet, either.)

So for the next 14 days, it really is about bragging rights for most teams. And that includes today's match with the Gunners at Spurs at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Today's game will be televised on NBCSN and Telemundo in the United States, the latter in Spanish, of course.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Everton opens up the day at Wolves, followed by Crystal Palace at Aston Villa, and Leicester wraps things up at Bournemouth at 2 p.m. Eastern time. Those games are all available on NBCSN as well.

Bournemouth desperately needs a win for even the possibility of avoiding relegation. But that's definitely going to be a tall order against the fourth-place team — and even then it's going to need some help from Watford and West Ham on July 17.

Today's game also has a bit of significance for Tottenham's Harry Kane. He's scored 10 times against Arsenal — one more today would make him the highest scorer in all the times these teams have met. Meanwhile, Arsenal could remain unbeaten in away games in this London derby for the first time since 2004-05. And a victory also would be its third straight EPL wins for the first time since October 2018.

Look for Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang today, too. He's scored three teams and had an assist in his last four matches with Tottenham — with the caveat, however, that those all came at home.