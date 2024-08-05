How to watch Vienna Blood season 4 online or on TV

Here's how you can watch Vienna Blood season 4 online from anywhere.

Set in the early 1900s in Vienna, the series follows Max Liebermann, a young doctor of psychology, and world-weary cop, Oskar Rheinhardt. The pair form an unlikely crime-busting duo in what we'd argue is one the best cop series about. Indeed quite why more people aren't talking about this show we will never understand!

This time Max and Oskar get embroiled in a case that threatens to bring down the entire Austro-Hungarian Empire. A murder of an arms dealer and the killing of a top public official rocks Vienna and it's down to Max and Oskar to restore order.

How to watch Vienna Blood season 4 in the UK

If you live in the UK, you can watch Vienna Blood season 4 right now, and you won't have to pay for it either (as long as you've paid your license fee). That's because all three episodes are currently available to stream on the BBC's streaming service iPlayer. Plus Vienna Blood seasons 1-3 are also available to watch right now!

If you'd rather watch the episodes on TV, they're currently airing on BBC Two on Sunday nights in August.

How to watch Vienna Blood season 4 in the US

Sadly, we don't have a release date currently for Vienna Blood season 4 in the US.

How to watch Vienna Blood season 4 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Vienna Blood, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!