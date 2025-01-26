How to watch Watson: episode release schedule, TV air times, streaming services and more

If you're a fan of the Sherlock stories, then you'll want to tune in to Watson, which debuts on Sunday, January 26, and this article will help you figure out how to watch it.

Watson is a medical drama set in the modern day, that follows an American version of Sherlock Holmes' sidekick John Watson in the wake of the death of the detective.

John returns to his origins as a doctor, opening up a clinic to treat people with strange diseases, but he also needs to face off against Holmes' foe Moriarty who's still on the scene.

So it's very tangential to the Holmes story, but it might still appeal to fans of Arthur Conan Doyle's works or medical dramas. So here's how to watch Watson.

How to watch Watson in the US

Watson has a bit of an odd premiere in the US: its first episode will air two weeks ahead of the rest of the series, to tie into an AFC game. This debut is on Sunday, January 26 and the first episode will air at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on CBS, or a little later or earlier depending on when the game finishes.

After that, we skip the following week and return to weekly episodes from Sunday, February 16, with episodes again airing on CBS at 10 pm ET/PT.

Most live TV streaming services include CBS, as do cable plans as it's an easy broadcast channel to get access to.

If you want to stream the episode live as it airs, signing up for Paramount Plus and selecting the 'with Showtime' tier for $12.99 per month will let you tune into your local CBS affiliate.

Paramount Plus will also be handy for people who want to stream Watson after it's aired on CBS, because episodes will hit the streaming service the day after they play on the channel; that's firstly on Monday, January 27 and then weekly from Monday, February 17.

You don't need to be on the Paramount Plus with Showtime tier, as the standard one for $7.99 will do you just fine.

How to watch Watson in the UK

Want to watch the famous British sidekick from the UK? Well, you're out of luck, because at the time of writing no release information has been provided for Watson in the UK. And trust me, I've looked around a lot.

This isn't terribly unexpected for a US cable show, but it'll be a disappointment for Sherlock fans in his native country.

There's a good chance that the show will come to Paramount Plus in the near future, since it's made by CBS which owns the streaming platform. However some report that Elementary, another Sherlock-inspired show which was made by CBS, played on Prime Video for a time, so Watson could follow suit.

We'll update you when there's any information.

How to watch Watson in Australia

As in the UK (and most of the world, for that matter), there's no word on if or when Watson will release in Australia.

For now, it's possible that Watson will come to Paramount Plus, and I've seen some people report that. However I've found no confirmation from Paramount itself so for now, we'll have to leave it as 'TBC' and I'll update this post if that changes.

