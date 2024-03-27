How to watch We Were the Lucky Ones: stream the World War II drama online

The latest World War II drama series to come out this year is We Were The Lucky Ones, about a Jewish family trying to reunite in the wake of the tragedy, and we'll help you figure out how to watch it when it comes out on Thursday, March 28.

Quick links US: Hulu

UK: Not streaming yet

AU: Disney Plus

Based on a book of the same name by Georgia Hunter, We Were The Lucky Ones is about a Jewish family during the Second World War, when obviously it wasn't a great time to be Jewish. When the faily is scattered, they have to fight to reunite in the trying world.

Joey King, Logan Lermon and Sam Woolf star in this story which is set to span multiple continents in the family's quest for peace and unity.

If you're a fan of World War II dramas and want to watch this newest one, here's how to wtach We Were The Lucky Ones online, as it won't air on TV.

How to watch We Were The Lucky Ones in the US

In the US, you'll be able to watch We Were The Lucky Ones using the streaming service Hulu, with the show created as an exclusive production for the streamer.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier and an extra $10 per month gets you onto the ad-free plan. You can also sign up to Hulu alongside Disney Plus alongside the Disney Bundle for $9.99 per month, or as part of Hulu with Live TV if you want to stream cable channels as well as enjoy the video-on demand library.

The first three episodes of We Were The Lucky Ones hit Hulu on Thursday, March 28, and another entry will join them each week until all eight episodes are out on Thursday, May 2.

Can you watch We Were The Lucky Ones in the UK?

No release date has been confirmed for We Were The Lucky Ones in the UK, so you're going to have to hold out for more information. We'll update this article when anything new comes out.

Fans are expecting the show to come to Disney Plus in the UK, as that's where it's landing in most countries where Hulu doesn't exist, but we haven't had any confirmation of this just yet.

How to watch We Were The Lucky Ones in Australia

If you live in Australia, you'll have to wait a little longer for We Were The Lucky Ones, because it will be arriving several weeks after its US debut. It'll come out in Australia on Wednesday, April 17, though it hasn't been confirmed whether this is a box set release or just a few episodes.

You'll have to subscribe to Disney Plus to watch We Were The Lucky Ones. A subscription costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year for its sole plan.