Huge ITV star reveals hilarious reason they turned down Strictly Come Dancing
An ITV presenter shared why they rejected the offer to appear on Strictly Come Dancing this year.
It looks like we won't be seeing ITV presenter Keith Lemon take to the ballroom anytime soon as he revealed the amusing reason he rejected the opportunity to appear in Strictly Come Dancing 2023.
The TV comic, whose real name is Leigh Francis, has become a household name over the past 20 years with his hit ITV comedy shows like Celebrity Juice, Through the Keyhole, Shopping with Keith Lemon and Lemon La Vida Loca.
Keith is no stranger to the world of reality TV — but would he be willing to don some sequins and sparkles and take to the Strictly dancefloor?
Talking to The Sun's TV Mag, he admitted that producers have asked him to take part in the show every time he's sat in the live studio audience.
He revealed: "Every time I go to support a friend that’s doing it there will be a producer that creeps up at the side of me and says: ‘Do you fancy having a go?’ I have been asked for this series, but obviously, I said no.
"It’s too hard and I’m too old to do hard things, I just want to do easy things. I want to enjoy myself and have a lovely time, I know that’s having my cake and eating it but I’m old enough to have my cake and eat.
"Strictly looks too hard and I wouldn’t want anyone to be affected by my beauty and fall victim to the curse and throwing themselves at me."
Although this year's Strictly Come Dancing line-up is yet to be announced, that hasn't stopped everyone from trying to guess who the BBC could have on their celebrity wish list.
So far, the famous names that have been mentioned in connection with the show are EastEnders and Casualty legend Nigel Harman, EastEnders stars Bobby Brazier and Priya Davdra and former Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas.
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 airs later this year.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.