Strictly Come Dancing 2023 'signs up' EastEnders and Casualty LEGEND

Another EastEnders star could be waltzing onto the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.

EastEnders and Casualty legend Nigel Harman is rumored to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 celebrity line-up.

Nigel played bad boy Dennis Rickman in the BBC soap from 2003 to 2005 and was the husband of Sharon Watts played by Letitia Dean (who was also his sister by adoption) and son of the iconic 'Dirty' Den Watts (Leslie Grantham).

Dennis met his heartbreaking end when he was fatally stabbed by Danny Moon (Jake Maskall) on the orders of crime lord Johnny Allen (Billy Murray) and died in Sharon's arms in the Square, leaving fans devastated.

Nigel Harman is best known for playing Dennis Rickman in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

An insider reportedly told The Mail on Sunday: "Nigel is the perfect middle-aged hunk. He is handsome but also charming.

"He's the kind of guy that those watching at home will fall in love with and you always need one of those. He is among the first to confirm and he turns 50 this summer so it is a challenge of his own, too. The line-up is going to be a great mix."

The publication also added that BBC bosses are apparently "excited" for him to take part as he is seen as a heart-throb by viewers since he appeared on EastEnders.

After EastEnders, Nigel went on to play valet Mr Green in Downton Abbey and now appears as Casualty’s new clinical lead, Dr Max Cristie.

Nigel Harman as Dr Max Cristie in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC)

Nigel isn't the only Walford star rumoured to be taking part in Strictly 2023 as the Mirror.co.uk reported that Strictly bosses were eager to sign Bobby Brazier, who plays Freddie Slater in the soap and is the son of late reality star Jade Goody.

And if the rumours are true, EastEnders actress Priya Davdra, who played Iqra Ahmed for three years until 2022, could also be taking to the ballroom.

A source reportedly told Mirror.co.uk: “Priya was singled out as a target for the casting team early in the process and they were keen. She is young, glamorous and would be a great fit for the show.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is set to air later this year.

