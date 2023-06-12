Strictly Come Dancing 'signs up' TWO more EastEnders legends for 2023 show
It has been reported that there will be two Walford favourites waltzing onto our screens in this year's Strictly Come Dancing.
It has been rumoured that there's not one, but two EastEnders stars heading for the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 ballroom later this year.
Reports have suggested that bosses have set their sights on signing some very familiar faces from the world of soaps as they put together the all-star cast list for the new season, set to air on BBC One in the Autumn.
According to Mirror.co.uk Strictly bosses are keen to sign Bobby Brazier, who plays Freddie Slater in the soap.
The 20-year-old son of late reality star Jade Goody joined EastEnders in September 2022 and has become a huge hit with fans since his first appearance.
But Bobby isn't the only Walford star rumoured to be taking part in Strictly 2023... Priya Davdra, who played Iqra Ahmed for three years before bowing out of the show in January 2022 has also been linked to the show.
A source reportedly told Mirror.co.uk: “Priya was singled out as a target for the casting team early in the process and they were keen. She is young, glamorous and would be a great fit for the show.”
EastEnders fans will remember that Priya made Walford history after becoming the soap's first female gay Muslim. After her sister Habiba left the Square, Iqra eventually left Albert Square to start a new job as head chef at a restaurant.
If rumours are true and both Bobby and Priya do make it to the Strictly Come Dancing lineup for 2023, they will both be following in the footsteps of many other EastEnders legends who have appeared on the show.
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 saw James Bye, better known to soap fans as Walford's Martin Fowler, show off his fancy footwork alongside professional dance partner Amy Dowden.
And in Strictly Come Dancing 2021 we saw EastEnders favorite Rose Ayling-Ellis lift the glitterball trophy alongside dance partner Giovanni Pernice — could we be adding Bobby or Priya to the Strictly Come Dancing winners list?
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
