Hulu With Live TV gets the NFL Network; new sports add-on includes NFL RedZone

Hulu today bolstered its live TV lineup when it comes to sports, adding the NFL Network to its base plan, and offering up a half-dozen more sports channels to a new paid add-on.

The NFL Network joins more than 75 channels as part of the Hulu With Live TV service, which at last count had some 3.8 million paid subscribers. (That's actually down from a peak of 4.1 million paid subs back in 2020.)

Hulu With Live TV has a single plan of linear channels, available for $65 a month. That's right in line with YouTube TV, which said it had eclipsed 3 million paid subscribers about a year ago.

Meanwhile, Hulu's new sports add-on brings six more channels to the live lineup. For another $9.99 a month you'll have access to NFL RedZone, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, MAVTV Motorsports Network, TVG and TVG2.

RedZone is a big deal because it serves up scoring opportunities and other major plays in NFL games, and it's not available on every service. (For instance, on YouTube TV.) And as an added bonus, RedZone is going to replay all of its 2020 programming from Aug. 23 to Sept. 8, ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

"With the launch of NFL Network and our new Sports Add-on, Hulu + Live TV continues to be the ultimate destination for sports fans to watch thousands of hours of live and on-demand sports programming," Reagan Feeney, senior vice president of Live TV Content Programming & Partnerships at Hulu, said in a press release. "Starting today, viewers can bring even more game day action to their living room with live games and events, original shows, motorsports, horse racing and much more.”

Both the NFL Network and sports add-on are available today for Hulu With Live TV subscribers.