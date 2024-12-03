I adore this classic Christmas movie airing on ABC tonight, December 3

When it comes to my favorite Christmas movies, I tend to be a creature of habit. I love rewatching favorites like Elf, Home Alone and It’s a Wonderful Life. But there’s another classic Christmas movie that was part of my annual holiday viewing habits before any of those movies: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, the claymation classic from 1970. I, and anyone else interested, get to continue that tradition as the movie airs on ABC on Tuesday, December 3, at 9 pm ET/PT, an early Christmas TV highlight this year.

In case you don’t know, the movie tells the story of how Kris Kringle came to be Santa Claus and all of the reasons for the various legends around him (flying reindeer, living in the North Pole, putting gifts in stockings). The movie was created by the duo of Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass, who were also behind the claymation classics Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the traditional animated Frosty the Snowman from the 1960s. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town also features two of Hollywood’s most iconic performers lending their voices to the project, as Mickey Rooney voices Kris and Fred Astaire narrated the story; the voice cast also includes Keenan Wynn, Paul Frees, Joan Gardner and Robie Lester.

I can’t remember when I first watched Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, but for as long as I can remember the movie has always been one that’s been on in my house during the Christmas season. I love the claymation look and I have the song “Put One Foot in Front of the Other” stowed away for whenever I need it. Honestly, I can’t watch this movie and not get excited for the Christmas season.

Considering the movie is a holiday staple that ABC is choosing to feature on its network means that I’m not the only one who loves this movie; also backing me up is the 93% “Fresh” rating it has on Rotten Tomatoes.

Want to watch Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town on ABC? You need to have one of the following: a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live-TV streaming service that carries ABC (i.e., Fubo , Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV ). If you’ve cut the cord on live TV, don’t worry, the movie is also streaming on-demand on Prime Video this month.

Again, you can tune into Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town on ABC on December 3, at 9 pm ET/PT, immediately following a CMA Country Christmas 2024.