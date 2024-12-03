Christmas TV season kicks off with CMA Country Christmas on ABC tonight, December 3

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on TV, as networks and streamers are rolling out holiday-themed programming to get us in the spirit. That includes 2024’s CMA Country Christmas on ABC airing tonight, Tuesday, December 3, at 8 pm ET/PT.

In its 15th year, CMA Country Christmas has become a staple Christmas TV highlight, as many of country music’s biggest stars perform Christmas classics in front of a live audience in Nashville (the show was pre-recorded). Country stars Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood are serving as the hosts for the special, as well as being part of the lineup of performers, with renditions of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Sing Your Praise to the Lord,” “Tennessee Christmas” and a Christmas medley.

Here’s a full look at the other 2024 CMA Country Christmas performers and the classic Christmas songs that they are singing:

For King + County with Carin León, singing “O Come, O Come Emmanuel”

Cody Johnson, singing “White Christmas” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

Ashley McBryde and Brittney Spencer singing “Man with the Bag”

Jon Pardi, singing “400 Horsepower Sleigh”

CeCe Winans, singing “Joy to the World”

The 2024 CMA Country Christmas special is not the only dose of Christmas that ABC is delivering to viewers on December 3. Immediately following the special at 9 pm is going to be the claymation Christmas animated classic Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, which tells the story of Santa Claus and features the voice work of Mickey Rooney as Kris Kringle and Fred Astaire as the narrator.

The holiday content continues on ABC elsewhere this week, as Abbott Elementary season 4 will air back-to-back holiday episodes on Wednesday, December 4, starting at 8 pm ET/PT, then the first two episodes of a new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight airs on Thursday, December 5, starting at 8 pm ET/PT.

To watch CMA Country Christmas or any of the planned Christmas content on ABC live this week you need one of the following options: a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live-TV streaming service that carries ABC (i.e., Fubo, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV). If you’ve cut the cord or can’t watch the shows live, CMA Country Christmas and the new programming will be streaming on-demand on Hulu the day after they air; you can steam Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town whenever if you are a Prime Video subscriber.

Get a sneak peek at the 2024 CMA Country Christmas special right here:

