'I'm A Celebrity' fans praise Frankie for enduring 'horrendous' trial

I'm a Celebrity 2021 fans were impressed after contestant Frankie Bridge managed to secure seven stars during a particularly disgusting trial involving spinning and a lot of horrible ground-up food!

During Tuesday night's episode, Frankie had to take on the Grim Grinder, which was a question-based trial and relied on correct answers to win food for campmates. If trivia wasn't hard enough though, while the questions were being asked Frankie was spun around and a variety of produce was ground up and dumped on top of her.

Explaining the Grim Grinder further, Dec said: "There are nine rounds as there are nine stars to be won. You’ll be strapped into the cage, beneath the grinder. In each round, different food will be dropped into the cage. Then the grinder will start rotating.

"You’ll then be asked a question about the food item that’s been dropped in. You’ve got 60 seconds to give us a correct answer. You can guess as many times as you like."

The disorientating trial involved the likes of fish, offal, curry, bad eggs, and rotten fruit. Following the trial, Ant and Dec revealed that the smell from that trial had been particularly unpleasant!

Fans of the show were quick to congratulate Frankie for earning seven of a possible nine stars during the Grim Grinder, with many calling it "horrendous" and saying that they felt sick just watching it.

That was a horrendous trial! Poor Frankie #ImACelebDecember 7, 2021 See more

This trial is making me feel more sick than I already was feeling lol, well done to Frankie tho #imacelebDecember 7, 2021 See more

That trial looked horrendous! Well done to Frankie #ImACelebDecember 7, 2021 See more

Felt for Frankie horrible trial think I would have passed out being spin round 🤑 #ImACelebDecember 7, 2021 See more

That trial was horrible. Imagine being spun around like that with all that splashing on you. Frankie did well to get 7 there #ImACelebDecember 7, 2021 See more

Best trial of the series so far even though it was disgusting. Well done Frankie you did so well on that trial. I wouldn't do it in a million years 😂😂😂#ImACelebDecember 7, 2021 See more

frankie is an absolute champ for doing this trial, it’s so disgusting 🤢 #ImACelebDecember 7, 2021 See more

Following the Grim Grinder, Frankie was able to return to camp where they ate octopus and reflected on how horrible the trial was. Later on, campmates found out that Naughty Boy and Snoochie Sly were in the bottom two, but sadly Snoochie's time in the camp had come to an end.

With Richard, Arlene, and Snoochie out of the competition, the pressure is on for the rest of the campmates to try and impress viewers and be in with a chance of being crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

I'm A Celebrity continues on ITV. For full listings — check our TV guide.