'I'm A Celebrity' fans praise Kadeena Cox for being so open about her MS diagnosis

I'm a Celebrity 2021 has shown the campmates bonding and learning more about each other, and Kadeena Cox was given the opportunity to open up about her stroke and MS diagnosis on Tuesday's episode.

Kadeena is a Paralympian and has won a bronze medal in the Women's 100m T38, a gold medal in the Women's C4-5 cycling time trial, and another gold in the T38 400m sprint during the 2016 Paralympic games.

She revealed: "I was a runner from a young age. 2014, when I had my stroke and was diagnosed with MS, I couldn’t run. I just kept falling over, my balance was so bad.

"There was just the wattbike in the gym, I’d sit on the wattbike in the gym because it was stationary and I couldn’t really fall anywhere. And then someone was like, "Your power’s pretty decent.""

She added: "Spoke to British Cycling and they were like, ‘We think you’d be great at this.’ I was 23 when I had my stroke. Four months later I had an MS relapse and they were like, "Your brain’s doing some weird stuff."

"I always talk about my condition to allow people to get an understanding. It’s not very well known. I think these guys have made me feel so comfortable that I can just share some of the more personal stuff. As much as it’s tough, I wouldn’t have changed it and it’s given me opportunities I wouldn’t have had."

Fans on Twitter have praised Kadeena for being so open, with many saying that she's inspiring and that she deserved to have the platform to speak about her condition.

So glad MS is being spoke about on TV. So much more Awareness needs to be made, well done Kadeena 🧡 #ImACeleb #MultipleSclerosis https://t.co/V6Cfv5AH8kNovember 23, 2021 See more

Ahead of the show's first episode, Kadeena told Radio Times that she'd worked with producers to ensure she could take part in the trials. She revealed: "There are things in place so that I can do the trials, which is great. And it's great that the team have worked so closely with me to make sure that I won't have to feel like my disability is holding me back."

