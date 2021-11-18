'I'm A Celebrity' star Danny Miller already tipped to win this year's series

Danny Miller has left 'Emmerdale' to focus on his time in the 'I'm A Celebrity' castle.

I'm A Celebrity 2021 kicks off on Sunday night, and this year's celebrity line-up has finally been announced. But it's Emmerdale's Danny Miller that has already been tipped to take the crown this year.

According to William Hill, Danny is the standalone 11/4 favourite to win the competition.

Danny joined Emmerdale back in 2008 and is a three-time Best Actor winner at the British Soap Awards. But, is he about to add King of the Castle to his collection of wins?

Recently, Danny made the decision to leave Emmerdale after 13 years on the soap, with an official statement from the soap saying: "Danny has achieved so much during his time at Emmerdale playing the role of Aaron. He has had to tackle some of the hardest-hitting storylines and has made a lasting impact on the show.

"Aaron is a character our viewers took into their hearts and have followed his rollercoaster journey for years. Danny will be hugely missed and we wish him all the best going forwards."

Danny Miller as Aaron Dingle in 'Emmerdale'. (Image credit: ITV)

He's not guaranteed an I'm A Celebrity win though, as he'll be competing against nine other celebs all hoping to be crowned this series. The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge is currently predicted 4/1, and former Newcastle United player David Ginola is 6/1.

Good Morning Britain's Richard Madeley is also 6/1, while Coronation Street actor and rumoured contestant Simon Gregson is currently at 6/1 too. Meanwhile, BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin is 8/1.

Further down the list is music producer Naughty Boy at 12/1, Paralympian Kadeena Cox at 14/1, rumoured contestant and EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt at 14/1, DJ Snoochie Sly at 16/1, Olympian Matty Lee at 20/1, and finally choreographer Arlene Phillips at 40/1.

We'll be meeting the campmates properly on Sunday's opening episode, and fans are already excited to find out which unlucky participant will be the first to take on the dreaded Bushtucker Trial. There's only one way to find out...!

I’m A Celebrity 2021 starts on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 9pm on ITV.