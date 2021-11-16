‘I’m A Celebrity’ star Danny Miller says new baby made him think twice over joining show

Danny Miller admitted that he felt torn over whether he should participate in this year's 'I'm A Celebrity'.

Emmerdale star Danny Miller has revealed that he was hesitant over whether to take part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity after recently welcoming his new baby with fiancée Steph.

On the 25th of October, Danny became a father for the first time to son Albert and taking part in the show means that he will be leaving his new baby son behind. But, after a long time discussing the offer, he and his fiancée agreed that he couldn’t turn down the opportunity of a lifetime.

Danny admitted: “Steph and I had a long discussion about me taking part in I’m A Celebrity. We were due to start IVF earlier this year and that would have meant the baby would have been due next March, so it wouldn’t have mattered.”

A post shared by Danny Miller (@danny_b_miller) A photo posted by on

He then went on to reveal some joyous news: “But then a miracle happened and Steph fell pregnant (without IVF). I knew my baby would only be about a month old when I went into the castle.

"I was worried about leaving the baby with Steph on her own but she is a midwife and I know our baby will be in perfect hands. She has been incredibly supportive and she knows what a great opportunity this is to take part. And, so after lots of discussions, I’ve said yes!”

Danny decided to seize the opportunity of a lifetime and go on this year's 'I'm A Celebrity'. (Image credit: ITV)

Danny has played the part of Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale on and off for 13 years and he wants to seize the opportunity on I’m A Celebrity to show viewers what he’s really like away from the soap:

“I’m A Celebrity is the biggest show in the country and I want to show people what I am like as Danny rather than as Aaron. It will be nice for people to see me not crying but having a laugh! I am a fun guy at home and I’ve been known as Aaron now for 13 years – it’s good to step outside your comfort zone.”

The soap star went on to say that he feels as though he’s one step ahead after confiding in one of his best friend’s Adam Thomas. As well as being Danny’s co-star in Emmerdale, Adam came third on I’m A Celebrity in 2016 and has been giving Danny some advice ahead of his time in the castle.

“I confided in Adam about me taking part as he is one of my best friends in the world,” he revealed, “I feel like I am a step ahead as I’ve asked him questions about what it will be like. Obviously, he was in Australia and this is in Wales but he has been amazing in helping to settle my nerves.”

I’m A Celebrity 2021 starts on Sunday Nov. 21 at 9pm on ITV.