I'm a Celebrity star wins huge sum at Cheltenham races!

I’m a Celebrity star Georgia Toffolo won a whopping £37,500 at Cheltenham Racecourse yesterday (Wednesday, Mar. 15).

The TV personality excitedly shared her win on social media with the caption: “OH MY GOD beginners luck.”

OH MY GOD beginners luck 😂 pic.twitter.com/GleAS2iodeMarch 15, 2022 See more

In the comments of the post she then revealed she would be making a generous donation to British Red Cross and The Disasters Emergency Committee, who responded to her post saying, “Thank you so much for supporting our appeal Georgia! Your contribution will help aid reach our member charities in Ukraine and neighbouring countries!”

Thank you so much for supporting our appeal Georgia! Your contribution will help aid reach our member charities in Ukraine and neighbouring countries!March 15, 2022 See more

The former Made in Chelsea icon received her huge winnings after betting £5,000 on the first race of Cheltenham Festival 2022.

Georgia is an avid horse racing enthusiast and was appointed as an ambassador for Great British Racing in 2018, which saw her travel to racecourses all over the country as a Roving Reporter, where she went behind-the-scenes on and off the track showcasing everything a race day has to offer.

In an interview with SLOAN! magazine, she spoke about how delighted she was to have the job.

She said: “It’s my dream role. I’ve loved racing for a really long time and I’m their roving reporter so I get to cover six races throughout the year including Chester, Newbury, Doncaster and Hamilton up in Scotland where I DJed. I’ll also be at Huntington for Ladies Day on November 23rd.”

Georgia Toffolo won a huge sum of money at the races. (Image credit: Getty Images / David M. Benett / Contributor)

Georgia, also known as "Toff," shot to fame after appearing in the hit E4 reality series Made in Chelsea in 2014, and went on to win the 2017 series of I’m a Celebrity where she sparked an unlikely friendship with Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson.

She has since gone on to become a famous TV personality in the UK, with her most recent project being for This Morning’s series Holiday 22, which sees the show send members of the This Morning family to some of the top holiday destinations for 2022.

Georgia was the first one to jet off on an idyllic holiday to Mexico, one of the cheapest long-haul, all-inclusive destinations, where she traveled up the Yucatán Peninsula.

Other reality shows she has appeared on are: Celebrity Gogglebox, The Great Celebrity Bake Off, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip and many more.