'I'm A Celebrity' viewers stunned as Naughty Boy reveals Noel Edmonds link!

I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestant Naughty Boy (real name Shahid Khan) told his fellow campmates about his time on C4 game show Deal Or No Deal — famously hosted by none other than Noel Edmonds — during Thursday night's episode.

Before he'd found fame as a music producer, he went on the game show, which Noel fronted for over a decade, hoping to win a serious amount of money and explained how the iconic Banker character had tried to haggle him.

He also claimed he knew he was going to take part that day, based on a good omen involving birds nesting.

Naughty Boy revealed: "When I was in Deal Or No Deal, the morning of my show I knew I was going to play because I left the window open and two pigeons built a nest under the dressing table overnight and when I woke up they were just nesting there.

"When you speak to the banker, he was trying to haggle me. He was trying to get me to settle on my box."

Revealing what his final prize was, he said: "'My actual box had £35,000. I wanted to take a risk but when I settled on £44,000 I beat him."

Naughty Boy took part in the C4 game show with Noel Edmonds back in 2007, and revealed to campmates that at the time of the series he "had £10 in his pocket".

I'm A Celebrity fans were quick to take to Twitter to comment on this, with many not realising he'd ever appeared on the regular version of Deal Or No Deal, and not the celebrity edition.

He actually got really lucky with his game board, managing to keep most the highest numbers whilst eliminating most of the lower blue ones!

One viewer wrote: "Naughty Boy being on Deal or no Deal has blown my mind . What a board too! #ImACeleb"

Another added: "I can’t believe Naughty Boy was on Deal or No Deal #ImACeleb"

A third wrote: "Naughty Boy was on Deal or no Deal, wow!"

And a fourth viewer said: "Searching for the old footage of ‘Naughty Boy’ on Deal or No Deal #ImACeleb"

Naughty Boy has been a very active member of camp this series, having to endure several trials already. His most recent one was opposite Frankie Bridge for the Castle's Scary-oke challenge, a horrifying mix of singing, slime, and unpleasant drinks.

Friday night's show will see him and Olympic diver Matty Lee taking on the Gruesome Gargoyles to hopefully win meals for camp. Will they manage? Tune in to find out!

