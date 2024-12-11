I'm a fan of The Bold and the Beautiful and I'm baffled by Hope's behavior

What the heck is going on with Hope Logan? There was a moment when I was certain that Carter’s revenge plan on The Bold and the Beautiful involved a clever lawsuit pinning all kinds of human resources violations on Steffy — and that was something I could get behind. This whole LLC coup business is shocking on its own, but it’s Hope’s behavior that really has me baffled.

It was hard not to feel bad for Hope (Annika Noelle) after she was accused of trying to seduce Finn (Tanner Novlan) when in reality she was waiting for new beau Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). That incident led to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) firing her, of course, which seemed unfair but not wholly unexpected considering the vitriol between the two women.

As soon as Carter revealed his plan to take over Forrester Creations, Hope was on board in a big way, encouraging him to take over so that he can keep the company from falling apart under Steffy’s leadership (or lack thereof).

When Carter’s resolve started to falter, especially after considering that his friendship with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) was about to be obliterated, Hope encouraged him to stay the course. And as soon as Hope discovered that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tipped off Ridge, she doubled down with her mother, telling her that taking control of Forrester Creations is the only way forward.

We’ve seen Hope make some questionable decisions lately, like when she kissed Finn at Brooke’s Bedroom celebration, but all of a sudden, she’s absolutely unhinged. She’s even dressing in bold black outfits that make her look all the more like the villain she evidently is.

Hope believes that what she’s doing is right, and that the coup is only going to help the company in the long run. She thinks she’s giving space to everyone whose contributions at Forrester Creations have been overlooked. Her turn as a bizarre version of Robin Hood is so misguided that it’s hard to believe she thinks there’s a justification for her actions.

I didn’t think Hope could go off the rails any more than she has, but here we are. She’s convinced she’s on the righteous path and there’s no telling her otherwise.

What do you think? Is Hope’s behavior off the rails or is she justified in her thinking? Let us know in the comments!