'Impractical Jokers' returns in April with celebrity guests to fill Gatto gap

Get ready for the return of the Impractical Jokers and their typical slate of hilarious challenges and insane punishments, as the hidden-camera prank show will return to TV on Saturday, April 2, with a special episode. Murr, Q and Sal are all back and will be joined in their antics by a celebrity guest to fill in the spot of Joe Gatto, who previously announced he was departing the show for personal reasons.

Impractical Jokers stars James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano, who are also known as the comedy troupe The Tenderloins. For nine seasons, the friends have performed ridiculous challenges meant to crack each other up as they interact with unsuspecting individuals, ultimately with a loser declared and forced to suffer a punishment. Previous seasons of Impractical Jokers are available to stream on HBO Max.

Set to air on TruTV, TNT and TBS following the NCAA Men’s Final Four college basketball games that take place on April 2, this “supersized” special will see Murr, Q and Sal team with comedian Eric André as the celebrity guest star to round out the quartet. André is no stranger to these type of antics, having starred in his own hidden-camera movie Bad Trip in 2021 and recently appearing in Jackass Forever.

Many fans were surprised when Gatto announced on New Year’s Eve that he would be stepping away from both the Impractical Jokers and The Tenderloins. He cited his divorce from his wife and the desire to be able to spend more times with his children as the reason for his departure. Fans are sure to miss Gatto’s presence and his commitment to so many of the group’s bits, but it will definitely be fun to see the remaining trio of Murr, Q and Sal interact with new guest Jokers.

While production is currently underway on Impractical Jokers season 10, this special episode on April 2 does not signal the return of weekly episodes for the Jokers. TruTV’s official announcement said that new episodes are expected this summer, with a different celebrity guest joining Murr, Q and Sal each week.