IND vs PAK live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup online

For many, India vs Pakistan at the 132,000 capacity Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be the most important match of the league stage. Due to politics, Pakistan and India only play one another in World or Asia Cups. Defeat for India, at the first world cup at which they are sole hosts, would be almost unbearable given the men in blue have never lost to their arch rivals in this competition. First ball is at 1.30 am PT / 4.30 am ET / 9.30 am UK on Saturday, October 14.

The match is airing for FREE in Australia on the 9Now streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch IND vs PAK live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The format of the recent Asia Cup was tweaked to allow an extra day’s play in the India-Pakistan Super 4s clash after their earlier group match had been washed out after one innings. Pakistan may rue this late change to the rules for this one match as they went to their heaviest-ever runs defeat by India, by 228 runs.

The Asia Cup went badly for Pakistan. They were to be the sole host, but India refused to play in Pakistan, so Sri Lanka were made co-hosts and given the bulk of the fixtures. Pakistan started the Asia Cup as the number one ranked side in the world and finished it bottom of the Super 4s.

But Pakistan have started this world cup well, with wins against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. However, India have started it in even better form in their wins against Australia and Afghanistan. One of the hundred percentage records in this world cup will go. But this is a day when the league table is almost immaterial.

Will Pakistan cause an upset? You can find out by watching an India v Pakistan live stream and watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch IND vs PAK live stream in Australia

While Fox has the rights to air the entire Cricket World Cup in 2023, free-to-air Channel 9 is broadcasting 18 matches from the tournament, including every Australia game, both semis and the final, and India vs Pakistan. All Channel 9 games are also free to watch on the 9Now streaming service. If you're an Aussie trying to access 9Now while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. As for the rest of the ICC World Cup, you can get Fox on both Kayo Sports (from $25 per month) or on Foxtel. You can find all of the Foxtel plans here.

How to watch IND vs PAK live stream in the US

If you're a cricket fan in the US, you probably know what we're about to say here: to watch the India vs Pakistan game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup, you'll need to use Willow TV. Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch. That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. In the Desi TV offers page, you'll find the Willow TV-only deal for $10 per month only. No long contract. Cancel at any time.

How to watch IND vs PAK live stream in the UK

The UK broadcaster for the Cricket World Cup is Sky, so to watch an India vs Pakistan live stream you'll need to subscribe to Sky Sports. The game starts at 9.30 am and will be shown on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports costs £56 per month — that's £29 for the base Sky Entertainment & Netflix plan and another £27 for the Sky Sports add-on. This is on a 31-day rolling contract too, and you can save £5 in total per month if you opt for an 18-month contract instead.

How to watch IND vs PAK from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch India vs Pakistan on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

What time does the match begin?

India vs Pakistan begins at 1.30 am PT / 4.30 am ET / 9.30 am UK / 7.30pm AEDT on Saturday, October 14, 2023.