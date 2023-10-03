Like an old, dependable friend, daytime television has been there for us over the years. General Hospital, which celebrated its 60th season this year, is a show that has entertained generations of families and that's why changes in the schedule can be a bit jarring. So is General Hospital on today, October 3?

If you tune into ABC on Tuesday, October 3, you won't find General Hospital. Instead you'll find Major League Baseball.

October 3 is the first day of the 2023 MLB playoffs and the first games of the best-of-three wildcards series will be held on that day to determine which teams will receive a berth to the Division Series beginning Saturday, October 7.

ABC viewers will be treated to a matchup between the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays at 3 pm ET/noon PT. The same teams will play again on Wednesday, once again preempting General Hospital. If each team wins a game, a tiebreaker game will be played on Thursday, and will once again disrupt the soap schedule. (We'll keep an eye on the schedule and keep this space updated as the week progresses.)

It has been a busy few weeks on General Hospital. As noted in the General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 2, Monday's episode was chock full of drama: "Valentin confers with Martin; Kevin shares his theory; Laura is insistent; Anna voices her suspicions; and Gladys is in the hot seat." As if that wasn't enough, check out what's scheduled to happen on Thursday: "Spencer and Trina affirm their feelings; Sonny issues a threat; Tracy has a slip of the tongue; and Valentin surprises Anna. Sasha is in danger." (We're baseball fans, but we're hoping that Thursday's episode isn't preempted so we can find out what happens!)

The good news is that things will be back to normal with the General Hospital schedule after this week's MLB wildcard games, so you'll be able to keep up with all the happenings in Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.